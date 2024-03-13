Le Destroy Releases 'Me Vs. You' From 'Trashumanism' Ft. Drums By Josh Freese

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Le Destroy releases bold and unapologetic single and video, “Me vs. You,” premiered by MXDWN today from Trashumanism due May 31. [Pre-Save]. The record was co-produced by former Nine Inch Nails collaborator Danny Lohner, mastered by Howie Weinberg (Nirvana, Garbage, Yeah Yeah Yeahs), and features Josh Freese on drums.

The new single is a response to the divisive nature of our society. Instead of focusing on political differences, it highlights the negative aspects of judgment and shame while finding strength in our similarities.

In discussing the song, Le Destroy said, “It's a multidimensional work and defiant message against those who engage in ‘Us vs. Them' behavior and tells a powerful story of an individual (the ‘me') embracing who they are in the face of criticism (the ‘you'). In the second verse, the lyrics suggest a shift in perspective, with the ‘you' realizing they're actually more like the ‘me.' The video serves as an introduction into the world of ‘Trashumanism' - a gateway into a sort of augmented reality that will bring continuity to the different facets of the project.”

The 10-tracks on Trashumanism runs the gamut from aggressively haunting industrial to passionate punk anthems to dance-inducing electronic rock. Under her nom de plume, Kristina Olson, Le Destroy hammers in her thoughts on consumerism, feminism, body autonomy, sexuality and technology's overthrow, bound together in a futuristic sheen that even Stanley Kubrick could appreciate.

“‘Trashumanism' is about our regression and the negative impact of technology and media on our society, and the turn we've taken towards the divisive side,” says Le Destroy. “You'd think with all this technology and social awareness we'd be growing and evolving and be able to have complex solutions to these complex problems, but it seems like we just can't find common ground in our way forward.”

“I want to be disruptive and make people think,” adds Le Destroy, who was previously courted by Interscope and Warner Bros., and whose perspectives are highly informed by a post collegiate degree in earth science from the University of California San Diego. “The scientist and artist in me wants people to be curious and wants them to be excited about discovering new things and challenging themselves to think outside the box.”

Photo Credit: Ima Leupp