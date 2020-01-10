Le Cygne Noir Releases LAST DAY OF MY LIFE EP

Having unleashed zombie apocalypse with his debut album in 2019, 'Shadow Of A Wrecking Ball', LE CYGNE NOIR returns in 2020 with a new EP: 'Last Day of My Life'.

A personal, yet idiosyncratically eclectic offering, the EP is comprised of three brand tracks, all written and performed by the enigmatic songwriter, and with a typically star-studded backing band in tow. Featuring guitar from Mark Gemini Thwaite (Gary Numan, Peter Murphy, The Wonderstuff) and the return of world class session player Neil Taylor (Tears For Fears) - the stellar line up is completed by Cal Campbell (Beck) on drums, Stephen Evans on Bass and Guy Townly on guitars.

Leading single: "Last Day of My Life", begins as a classic ballad of the Lou Reed/Bowie variety before morphing into a thrilling classic rock cut: existentialism on the dance floor, no less. Featuring Le Cygne Noir's most autobiographical lyrics to date, the song is a harmonically transcendent dark night of the soul. Elsewhere, "Deadly Night Shade" is a baroque pop mini-masterpiece, incorporating an unexpected middle-eight funk section alongside Le Cygne Noir's signature melodic 80s guitars. Completing the threesome comes "Red Light", a pulverising ride in the fast lane, a propulsive trip headlong into oblivion.

Written over the course of a single week, these 3 tracks see Le Cygne Noir at his most introspective and experimental, expanding on the 1980s-esque phantasmagoria of his debut album with vivid new textures and a confessional lyricism sure to both intrigue and delight. That old saying, good things come in threes, has never been so apposite.

'LAST DAY OF MY LIFE' - TRACKLISTING

1. Last Day of My Life

2. Last Day Of My Life ( Radio Edit )

3. Deadly Nightshade

4. Redlight

Though little is known about the identity of Le Cygne Noir, last year the songwriter stepped-up to the spotlight to unveil his debut album 'Shadow of a Wrecking Ball'. Rippling with musical innovation and instrumental expertise, the record enlisted a stellar who's-who of classic rock alumni of the highest order including Julianne Regan (founder and lead singer of All About Eve), Wayne Hussey (The Mission), Neil Taylor (Tears for Fears, Robbie Williams), Corey Webb, (son of iconic songwriter Jimmy Webb), Mike Kelly (The Mission), Simon Hinkler (The Mission, Pulp) among other talents of the music world.

Enrapturing listeners with its epic scale and bombast, the record was hailed by CLASSIC POP as a "preposterously entertaining, conceptual apocalypse", whereas LOUDER THAN WAR championed the record as "a synth laden rock opera that leans between Muse and War of The Worlds".

Returning with new material primed-and-ready for a new year, standby for the next unpredictable chapter in the Le Cygne Noir story: 'Last Day Of My Life'.





