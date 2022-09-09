Laya Shares 'Sailor Moon 2.0' Featuring Baby Tate

Reupping and recharging a breakout fan favorite track, LAYA unveils "Sailor Moon 2.0" featuring Atlanta rap star Baby Tate today.



This time around, the Staten Island R&B singer/songwriter only amps up the track's uncontainable spirit. Over hyper-animated production befitting of the song's namesake, her wild delivery transfixes in bursts of energy. Meanwhile, the multi-hyphenate hip-hop phenomenon Baby Tate pulls up with a bright, boisterous, and bold cameo laced with quotable bars. "Sailor Moon 2.0" sees LAYA level up like never before!

Regarding this powerhouse collaboration, LAYA said, "What's Sailor Moon without her Sailor Goons? I had to tag in my girl Baby Tate for 'Sailor Moon 2.0.' She is so talented and brings so much to the table. I'm happy to have her slay this one with me."

Since her inception, LAYA has showcased her ability to meld ethereal soundscapes with nostalgia-soaked musicality. She has a knack for crafting hooks that feel good, garnering critical acclaim for her past efforts. Earlier this year, LAYA released her debut EP, Um, Hello, which has amassed 10 million global streams, 1.7 million YouTube channel views, and 3 million views across fan-generated videos on TikTok for "Crazy Down."

Throughout her career, LAYA has self-directed, shot, produced, and edited all her music videos. LAYA's creative tenacity is showcased in the sultry visual for "Sock It 2 Me" - her reimagined rendition of Missy Elliott's hit record - as well as on the original version of "Sailor Moon" and on "Brag" [feat. Fivio Foreign].

Right now, LAYA is traveling the country supporting Alex Isley on the Marigold Tour. This follows LAYA's recent performances as support for Teyana Taylor's The Last Rose Motel Tour. Later this month, LAYA will be embarking on tour with Phabo. Tour dates can be found below.

LAYA's boundless creativity is born from a desire to push herself. The Staten Island-born artist has worked as a singer, songwriter, producer, creative director, and visual artist-constantly shifting forms and acquiring skills, because, for her, that's what growth looks like.

Her vibrant yet vulnerable take on R&B and pop offers up a unique perspective on life and love, powered by a need for newness. The upcoming release of her EP, Um Hello, showcases her approach thus far, but her first single of 2022, "Brag," with Fivio Foreign, is a retrofuturist victory lap-her slinky '90s-indebted vocals echo gently as she flexes what she's accomplished so far. Which is a lot.

Growing up around musical theater and visual art, LAYA's love of performance began in her childhood. But over time her musical energies focused and crystallized, leading her to the nostalgic, yet forward-looking sound resonating with fans today.

Her 2020 breakout, "Sailor Moon," showcased that visionary approach and broadcast her auteur status. In addition to writing the song, LAYA also shot, directed, and edited the visuals, on top of doing her own hair, makeup, and wardrobe-all skill sets that remain core to her work today.

The inclination to constantly create has given her a leg up, in terms of achieving her past, present, and future ambitions. "Everything that I've gotten to this point, I've worked for and made happen," LAYA says. "It didn't exist yesterday, but it exists today." And clearly, tomorrow.

Listen to the new single here:

LAYA TOUR DATES

Saturday, October 1 - Toronto, ON @ Drake Hotel Underground



Monday, October 3 - Ferndale, MI @ The Loving Touch



Wednesday, October 5 - Chicago, IL @ Subterranean



Friday, October 7 - Manhattan, NY @ S.O.B.'s



Saturday, October 8 - Philadelphia, PA @ Milkboy Philly



Tuesday, October 11 - Atlanta, GA @ Vinyl



Thursday, October 13 - Dallas, TX @ Cambridge Room, House of Blues



Friday, October 14 - Houston, TX @ Bronze Peacock Room, House of Blues



Sunday, October 16 - Denver, CO @ Larimer Lounge



Wednesday, October 19 - San Francisco, CA @ Café du Nord



Saturday, October 22 - Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room



Sunday, October 23 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Echo