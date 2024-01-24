Lawrence Rothman Drops 'Poster Child' Written With Jason Isbell & Title Track From New Album

Acclaimed songwriter, musician and producer Lawrence Rothman returns with their highly-anticipated new album, The Plow That Broke the Plains, April 26 on KRO Records (pre-order). Ahead of the release, two new songs from the album—“Poster Child” (written with and guitars by Jason Isbell) and the title track—are out today. Watch both official music videos here: “Poster Child” and “The Plow That Broke The Plains.”

Born in St. Louis, MO and now based between Los Angeles and Nashville. Lawrence is known for their genre-bending work, which includes their most recent album, 2021's acclaimed Good Morning, America (feat. Lucinda Williams, Amanda Shires, Marissa Nader, Girlpool, etc) as well as their work as a producer and songwriter for artists including Angel Olsen, Margo Price, Amanda Shires, Kali Uchis, Kim Gordon, SASAMI, Soccer Mommy and more.

For this next chapter in their ever-evolving artistic career, Lawrence arrived at Nashville's Sound Emporium Studios to make an album that stands as a testament to resilience—capturing the strength and lessons salvaged from their decade-long struggle with body dysmorphia and a two-year battle with anorexia, while addressing themes of addiction, gender identity and societal pressures.

Recorded primarily live, with an emphasis on first takes, the 13-track album was produced and mixed by Lawrence Rothman and Yves Rothman (Yves Tumor, Blondshell), with contributions from Isbell, Amanda Shires and S.G. Goodman. Rooted in Lawrence's upbringing surrounded by folk and country music in Missouri, The Plow That Broke the Plains is a snapshot of their most unfiltered self.

Describing the recording process, Lawrence shares, “The Plow That Broke the Plains is me not hiding behind any persona or mask and just being myself and putting that uncensored self into the words and recordings no matter how painful the confrontation was.”

The album began taking form when Lawrence reconnected with their first instrument, the guitar, which led to a profound writing session with friend, Jason Isbell. The session resulted in the emotionally charged anthem, “Poster Child,” which addresses the urgent issue of gun violence and sparked an unyielding period of creative catharsis, with Lawrence writing dozens of songs.

Of the song, Lawrence shares, “‘Poster Child' is about a 2005 attack that happened to me outside a Dallas club. I was dressed in makeup and style of clothes that I guess some random audience members did not like. I was jumped and shot at after the gig. It had a profound effect on my identity and who and what I would take a bullet for. From that point forward, I found myself wanting to lift up others who struggle with gender identity.”

In celebration of the release, Lawrence will embark on a west coast tour this spring including stops at L.A.'s Lodge Room, Seattle's Tractor Tavern, Portland's Show Bar, San Diego's Soda Bar, Pioneertown's Pappy and Harriet's and Nashville's The Basement among others. See below for full itinerary.

THE PLOW THAT BROKE THE PLAINS SPRING TOUR

April 25—Los Angeles, CA—The Lodge Room

April 26—Santa Cruz, CA—The Atrium at the Catalyst

April 27—San Francisco, CA—The Lost Church

April 28—Folsom, CA—Folsom Hotel

April 29—Reno, NV—Holland Project

May 1—Seattle, WA—Tractor Tavern

May 2—Portland, OR—Show Bar

May 2—Willamina, OR—Wildwood Hotel

May 8—Costa Mesa, CA—The Wayfarer

May 9—San Diego—Soda Bar

May 10—Phoenix, AZ—Dirty Drummer

May 11—Tucson, AZ—Club Congress

May 12—Pioneertown, CA—Pappy and Harriet’s

May 18—Nashville, TN—The Basement

photo by: Mary Rozzi