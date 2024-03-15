Lava La Rue Shares New Single 'Push N Shuv' Debut Album 'STARFACE'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



London-based artist Lava La Rue is set to release their highly anticipated debut album, STARFACE, this summer on June 21st, 2024, via Dirty Hit.

The announcement arrives alongside an addictive new single titled “Push N Shuv” and is a culmination of Lava La Rue's remarkable journey, marked by a fusion of genres, unapologetic self-expression, and a unique sonic identity.

"Push N Shuv" previews the debut album's radiant energy and sound. An homage to the ‘80s and its influx of superb alternative music, the electric new single is Lava's queer-coded take on this era's sound.

Heavily influenced by the iconic American New Wave band Tom Tom Club, Lava worked closely with Karma Kid (Dua Lipa, Aminé, ShyGirl), who produced the record, resulting in an enchanting production that draws audible notes from prominent names like The Talking Heads and more - the perfect kick-off to the album's campaign.

Speaking on the forthcoming single, Lava states:

“I wrote “Push N Shuv” 5 years ago before COVID (the vocals you hear on the song are still my 21-year-old voice) and I knew when I wrote it in 2019 that if I made an album, that's what I wanted it to sound like. It's literally been years in the making and honing in on that sound and it only feels fitting that this is the song that I announce the album with.”

“Push n Shuv” lands with a mind-blowing visual, co-directed by Lava La Rue and Claryn Chong, alongside MrMr Films. The video, which aligns with the wider narrative of the forthcoming STARFACE record, serves as the introduction of Lava's STARFACE alter-ego before they travel to Earth for the first time. Again, rife with ‘70s/80s infomercials/late-night TV riffs, the video even has a magnetic dance break and helps shift the viewer's consciousness into Lava's newly created world.

STARFACE is a conceptual psychedelic sci-fi romance album centered around the narrative of an eponymous gender-fluid musical space alien sent to planet Earth to study the reasons why humans are so self-destructive. This thematic exploration adds an intriguing layer to the album, promising listeners an immersive experience that goes beyond the boundaries of conventional music storytelling.

About Lava La Rue

London native Lava La Rue is a true creative powerhouse. Equally recognized for their artistic vision, Lava's directorial work has ended up with them being co-signed by the Tate Modern, heading talks at the BFI, and creatively directing a Live TV performance for the 2023 Brit Awards. Since their 2018 online debut performing single “Widdit” on Colors Berlin they've released four critically acclaimed EPs, each navigating their upbringing and influences that range from Gorillaz to the Clash and David Bowie.

In 2022 with the genre-bending Hi Fidelity EP Lava began transforming their sound into something more guitar-driven, a transitional project that features collaborations with Foster The People's Isom Innis and Biig Piig.

“I wanted to drop one last project that acts as the bridge between the Lava that debuted, the one everyone knows, and the person I'm becoming,” they explained, and this year they're finally fully diving into a blend of alternative indie and psychedelic rock; binding together a generation of listeners who've long sought something queer and gear shifting in that space.

Lava La Rue's long-awaited debut album STARFACE is an epic sci-fi-inspired adventure that at its lyrical core is concerned about what makes us human. Exploring various genre influences from funk, to dance, to alt-rock, and featuring collaborations from Cuco, Audrey Nuna, tendai, and more, Lava La Rue has marked their arrival, with their eyes set on world domination.