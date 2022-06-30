Lava La Rue Shares 'Don't Come Back' From New EP 'Hi-Fidelity'

West London's Lava La Rue (they/them/he/she) is back for the third time this year, with their new single "Don't Come Back". The new single arrives alongside a visualizer and propels listeners closer to the release of their highly anticipated Hi-Fidelity EP, which is set for release on July 29th, 2022 via Marathon Artists.

"Don't Come Back" is produced by long-term collaborators Courage and Saya Grey, and ushers Lava further into their era-defining musical moment. It's doused in deep bass lines while hypnotic melodies soar across a sonic, conjuring imagery of a tumultuous rock n roll romance on the brink of destruction - "We can't be together"; "I'm not having fun anymore".

Speaking on the new single, Lava shares, "'Don't Come Back' is about being in a relationship where you know that person isn't good for you. But you can't help but go back and forth with them. Instead of ripping off the band-aid, it's tearing it off slowly, and scratching at the scabs."

Lava La Rue is without a doubt one of the UK's most exciting artists to date, a true creative, and multi-hyphenate, Lava continues to unveil new facets to themself and their artistry. Today's release further cements Lava as an unconventional artist leading the way and uniting a new generation of intentional artists that refuse to be confined.

Listen to "Don't Come Back", pre-order Hi-Fidelity, and stay tuned for more news to follow from the dexterous, young multi-hyphenate rock star.

The rhythmic and brooding new single arrives on the heels of the delectable title track "Hi-Fidelity" ft. Biig Piig, which coincided with the release of an official video and the EP's announcement. Earlier this year, we were also treated to the incredible "Vest & Boxers", which followed on from the critically acclaimed Butter-Fly EP.

Lava's 2022 music releases are a declaration of intent for what lies ahead and finds Lava in the midst of a creative transition that lies at the heart of their upcoming EP. Without a doubt, one of the UK's most exciting artists, Lava's musical accolades far outweigh their young years. Butter-Fly showcased Lava's incredible dexterity as an artist - flitting between a honey-tinged vocal and trademark rap flow.

A collection of queer love songs in various guises, Lava takes us on a journey of their sonic capabilities; from the 2021 dream-like intro "Magpie", through love ballad "Goofy Hearts Club" (which Lava performed as part of BBC introducing's live series), to the psychedelic pop of "Lift You Up" ft. Karma Kid. The stellar project even earned Lava two nominations at the 2021 AIM Independent Music Awards, as well as a key performance moment.

A true creative, and multi-hyphenate talent, musician, singer, and artist, it was only three years ago that Lava La Rue began a true journey of creative releases, with their debut single "Widdit" flooring critics (a song that went on to feature on the coveted COLORS). Since then, Lava's catalog of music has amassed millions of streams. The West London musician has received press praise from and has collaborated with the likes of Clash Magazine, NME, COLORS Berlin, Converse, The Tate, ELLE, Noisey, The Guardian, Dazed, British Vogue, i-D, Crack, Calvin Klein, Aries and more.

As the founding member of the creative group NiNE8, Lava has curated incredible projects across the worlds of art, music, and fashion - perhaps most notably a show at Men's Fashion Week, and a TATE Modern "LATE" takeover.

An incredible live performer, Lava has performed across the festival circuit, internationally, as well as selling out their own tour, and even performing at The Royal Albert Hall. With co-signs from the likes of Clairo, Christine & The Queens, Jungle, 070 Shake, and more, Lava has even shared the stage with Damon Albarn.

Listen to the new single here: