Lauren Lakis Releases Album 'A Fiesta and a Hell'

A child of Baltimore, Lauren Lakis grew to embrace the fatalistic spirit of the city in her work and art. With stunningly raw, haunting tones, Lakis is "a breath of fresh air in the music industry, arriving with her own brand of 'delightfully gut-churning shoegaze'" (Flaunt). Authentic and honest lyricism, paired with lush, darkly romantic vibes, her songs are “a refreshing change from today's polite rock…” (Earmilk).

Following the release of her debut full-length Ferocious with Cavity Search Records (Elliott Smith, Helio Sequence) in 2018, Lakis delivered audiences her slowcore heavy, baritone-driven follow-up EP, Sad Girl Breakfast. Both records were produced by Billy Burke (REL, Luna Lovebad) with additional engineering by Grammy-winning mixer Chris Kasych (Adele, Deftones, Phantogram, HAIM). Both releases have gone on to garner radio airplay on 40+ stations nationwide, and placement on 65+ Spotify playlists. Lakis has also licensed tracks to Dating Pains and The Drunch.

Her latest LP, Daughter Language, was released in 2021 with Green Witch Recordings. It has received critical acclaim from Flaunt, Wonderland, Earmilk, Ladygunn, Buzzbands LA, Grimy Goods, Atwood Magazine, and more, with 1st Day Fresh naming it "a rock gem...the music is equally as powerful as the message with an electric magnetism rarely found in today's overproduced records". Daughter Language was recorded at Seahorse Sound with Billy Burke producing and Chris Kasych & Samur Khouja (Devendra Banhart, Deerhunter, Chastity Belt) mixing.

Lakis and her full band have toured the West Coast extensively, having shared bills with Ringo Deathstarr, Holy Wave, Sea Wolf, Peel Dream Magazine, and Drowse. The band sold out the Doug Fir Lounge with Coastlands and Pacific Latitudes, as well as The Catalyst Santa Cruz, supporting Flor & Winnetka Bowling League. Lauren also performed a pair of shows with Grammy-nominated rocker Tracy Bonham. Prior to the return of live music, she performed several live-streamed shows, partnering with Bands In Town, Jam in the Van, B Side TV, Rock to End Rape Culture, KXLU, ACLU, and JuJu Live.

Her new album A Fiesta and a Hell was recorded in Austin, TX with Carey McGraw producing (Wild Child, Josie Lockhart), Elliott Frazier mixing (Ringo Deathstarr, Blushing), and Christopher Colbert (Mazzy Star, Starflyer 59, Leon Bridges) mastering. Leading single "TAKE MY HAND" is about "forgetting what you thought you knew, letting go and bravely opening your mind to something radically different," confides Lauren Lakis.

"TERROR TEARS" the second single is a battle cry against the media propaganda machine, government hypocrisy and lies, that is set to 80s punk/goth rock inspired beats and reverb soaked guitar and vocals. Her latest single "Leave Your Window Open" is a typical love song with a vampire twist! A Fiesta and a Hell is out via Green Witch Recordings.

Live Dates

10/6 - Dallas - Three Links

10/11 - San Antonio - Studio E (live stream performance)

10/12 - San Antonio - Vice Versa

10/13 - Austin - Swan Dive

10/14 - Houston - Axelrad

10/26 - Long Beach - Alex's Bar

10/29 - San Francisco - Neck of the Woods

11/1 - Los Angeles - Genghis Cohen