Lauren Sanderson Announces Release Of New Single 'Frustrated'

A rebel-with-a-cause, Lauren Sanderson has teamed up with Ones To Watch to share a first look at her brand new single "Frustrated." Featuring the slick R&B vibes that have propelled Lauren to the top of playlists around the world, the new single also welcomes synth-pop and rock vibes reminiscent of artists like Miley Cyrus, LANY, Post Malone, The Neighbourhood and SZA, all of which have influenced the 24-year old Midwest Kid.

Fans can check out "Frustrated" exclusively with Ones To Watch here: https://www.onestowatch.com/blog/lauren-sanderson-accepts-the-love-she-deserves-in

"So many times, I've felt myself shutting down when I didn't want to. Anxiety can dig deep like that," shares Sanderson on the meaning behind the all-to-relatable lyrics. "That fear of being vulnerable can convince you your feelings are 'too much' or you need to be 'less' to be wanted. But you can't believe those thoughts."

Fans can pre-save "Frustrated" now ahead of it's release tomorrow, August 14, here: https://ffm.to/frustrated. Ringing in 2020 with her debut album, Midwest Kids Can Make It Big, this Indiana native teaches us all a little something about believing in yourself and following your dreams.

From sensual bops like "But I Like It" to cathartic apologies like "To The People I Hurt," she has seen praise from Zane Lowe's Beats 1, created an incredibly loyal cult fan base, nailed numerous placements on Spotify's New Music Friday, and she's just getting started. After having to postpone her debut headline tour this Spring, Lauren recently announced the 2021 dates for the Midwest Kids Can Make It Big Tour. Kicking off in Seattle, WA on April 6th, the tour will travel across the US and Canada hitting cities like Chicago, Brooklyn, Detroit, Dallas, Nashville, Toronto and more before wrapping up in San Francisco, CA on May 15th. Tickets are available now at https://www.laurensanderson.com/.

Having gone from being her own manager, booking her own first tour and recording music in her bedroom closet to opening for FINNEAS on tour last fall and releasing her debut, the DIY mogul is an exemplary case of dedication, passion and self-assurance. Lauren's dominant voice takes charge, and as a savant with words, she showcases her songwriting capabilities with her ability to inspire and relate to the masses. Cut from the same cloth as Mac Miller and Lorde, this girl is real, and unstoppable.

