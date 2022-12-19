Lauren Monroe to Release Special Edition of Acclaimed Album

On January 6th, 2023, Lauren Monroe will welcome the new year with the release of a special version of her acclaimed album. Messages from Aphrodite (Storyteller Edition) features a track-by-track commentary, offering personal insight into the themes of healing and spirituality woven throughout the record.

"It's always a priority for me to be able to create things that can give direct access to healing. Storytelling has been a way to share who I am, how healing runs through my music, a way to teach and emotionally connect with my audiences," Monroe says.

"I wanted to create a body of work that included some of the storytelling that audiences hear at our live performances. These stories guide listeners deeper into the intentions of healing, releasing emotions and finding gratitude that is infused into the songwriting."

As a taste of what listeners can expect to hear on Messages from Aphrodite (Storyteller Edition), Monroe has released a behind-the-scenes look at the making of the album's opening track, "Gold."

In addition to their incredible musical output and visual art, Monroe and her husband, Rock Hall of Famer Rick Allen (legendary drummer of Def Leppard) are the founders of Raven Drum Foundation, a non-profit organization with the mission to serve, educate, and empower Veterans, first responders, and trauma survivors with a focused effort to prevent suicide through innovative wellness-support programs.

Raven Drum contributes to global healing and community through advocacy, storytelling, and the promotion of complementary and alternative medicine (CAM). In early December, they appeared at the Forbes Healthcare Summit in Miami, FL, to continue to spread the word about the power of music and energy healing.

For the second year in a row, Raven Drum Foundation hosted the 12 Drummers Drumming auction, bringing together a group of music's most influential and legendary figures to raise vital funds for people dealing with PTSD, trauma, and suicidal ideation. Notable musicians who contributed to the 2022 campaign included Taylor Swift, Stewart Copeland, Alvin Taylor, Styx and Alvin Taylor. With items and experiences ranging from signed instruments to digital meet and greets to VIP concert tickets, the auction raised over $65,000.

As part of their effort to make healing accessible to all, Raven Drum Foundation just released a short film, 12 Drummers Drumming - Finding the Rhythm to Heal. Allen and Monroe were joined by a select group of world-class drummers, Veterans, first responders, and supporters at the Amazing Grace Estate, to experience the magic of a drum circle.

Produced and directed by Jonathan Chia, an army combat Veteran himself, the production team included 10 additional Veterans. Drummers who joined the circle - and share their stories in the film - include Matt Sorum (Guns N' Roses, Velvet Revolver, The Cult, Kings of Chaos), Duane Trucks (Widespread Panic), John Lum (The Allman Betts Band), Billy Amendola (Mantus), Denny Seiwell (Paul McCartney and Wings), Josh Roossin (The Jacks), Shannon Larkin (Godsmack), Matt Starr (Ace Frehley, Mr. Big), Wally Ingram (Sheryl Crow, Jackson Browne, Phil Lesh and Bob Weir), Todd Sucherman (STYX), Franklin Vanderbilt (Lenny Kravitz), and Alvin Taylor (Little Richard, George Harrison, Billy Preston, Elton John), many of which also donated items for the 12 Drummers Drumming auction.

Additional notable guests in attendance included the hosts Glenn and Mindy Stearns (star of Undercover Billionaire and KTLA / Entertainment Tonight, respectively), Kelly Cardenas (podcaster and beauty industry legend), Wing Lam (founder of Wahoo's Fish Taco), Larry Broughton (award-winning entrepreneur and CEO, bestselling author, serial entrepreneur, keynote speaker, and former Special Forces Operator), Frank Larkin (COO of Troops First Foundation and chair of its Warrior Call initiative).

Watch the new music video here: