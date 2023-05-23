Lauren Monroe Announces Special Dates With Rick Allen

“Can you show me what is kind? Are we brave enough to be kind?” “These questions have continually filled my heart over the years, How we treat one another, our children, our animals, the earth. It’s overwhelming. This song came as a reaction to gun violence towards children. It came spontaneously as I tried to process yet another senseless school shooting. There has been tragedy after tragedy placed in our lives, leaving so many numb without hope, I had to find hope. I had to feel hope,” Monroe says. “‘Brave’ is an invitation to explore questions — Can you show me what is kind? Are we brave enough to be kind? — and step into a life of empathic leadership. An invitation to take courageous steps into creating a society that holds compassion and tolerance at its core. This is my call-to-action song, and I’m asking others to become bold with the intention of becoming unapologetically loving. I can’t think of a reason not to be ready, not to be emboldened by the cause of love. We are all so tired of this. There’s no other way toward change, and bravery is what it’s going to take to speak, think, and act in the name of love to reclaim our hope.” Following the release of “Brave,” Monroe will be joined by Allen for a string of special, intimate shows on the east coast in July. Tickets and more information can be found at laurenmonroe.com/tour. Raven Drum Foundation will once again sponsor a program that will enable Veterans to attend the July shows for free, via sponsoraveteran.givesmart.com. “Brave” will be released on July 7, 2023, and can be pre-saved HERE. Summer shows with legendary drummer RICK ALLEN July 17 - City Winery (Haymarket Lounge) - Boston, MA

July 18 - City Winery (The Loft) - New York, NY

July 19 - City Winery (The Loft) - Philadelphia, PA