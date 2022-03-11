Lauren Mia Collaborates With Stil & Bense on 'Existence'

Los Angeles-based classical pianist and composer-turned-songwriter, vocalist, music producer and DJ Lauren Mia celebrates her first release of the year in collaboration with German duo Stil & Bense. "Existence" is available on March 11th, 2022 via the famed Kreuzberg, Berlin club Ritter Butzke's in-house record imprint as a part of Stil & Bense's latest EP.

Glistening with articulately harmonized melodic techno elements, "Existence" brims with mystique and romanticism. Lauren Mia's articulately executed, driving production prowess is complemented exquisitely by Stil & Bense's quintessential, minimal bass lines. Structured to be a sensible, sensorily stimulating listening experience, both parties contribute dynamic melody and percussion that places the unique intersection between the two artist's musical identities on display.

The release of "Existence" comes ahead of the release of Lauren Mia's first independent release of 2022 "Ohm" slated for March 25th, 2022 via Luna Semara's imprint Petit Matin.

Ritter Butzke Records is the record label of the famed Kreuzberg, Berlin club Ritter Butzke. Having released records from other rising and established talent in the techno space such as Robert Babicz, Oliver Huntemann, Oliver Schories, Monkey Safari, Hannes Beiger, Booka Shade, Solee and more, Lauren Mia's debut on the label via her collaboration with Stil & Bense makes for a warm welcome to the imprint.

Lauren's deeper foray into the European dance label space this year comes in the wake of 2021 releases via RÜFUS DU SOL's Rose Avenue Records, Anjunadeep and Somatic Records.

Celebrating milestones in touring, Lauren Mia is confirmed to play at this year's Tomorrowland festival in Belgium. In 2022 she has already played top domestic events such as CRSSD 'Day One' Festival in San Diego, and warming the decks for the likes of Adriatique, Fideles, Franky Wah, Cristoph and others. 2021 saw her booked across the United States on the Anjunadeep On Rotation Tour, playing Anjunadeep Open Air at The Brooklyn Mirage, Day of the Deadmau5 in Miami, and opening for acts such as Testpilot, Jeremy Olander, Mind Against, Sainte Vie, and many more. She has previously played at Burning Man, ADE in Amsterdam, Black Hole in Athens, Carl Cox's Babylon Festival in Australia and more.

Lauren Mia began her journey with music production in 2016 as she became an up-and-comer worth watching in genres such as progressive house and melodic techno. Through her music, Lauren Mia is deeply in love with embodying healing, emotional, orchestral, and progressive sounds in pursuit of connecting people with themselves and those around them.

"Existence" symbolizes just the start of a landmark year for Lauren Mia, with a strong assortment of unreleased music to come over the course of 2022. Having cut her teeth in the studio and behind the decks, the spotlight continues to move towards and stay in the direction of her earned artistic talent.

Listen to the new single here: