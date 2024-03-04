Lauren Daigle Sets European, U.S. & Finale Show for 'Kaleidoscope' Tour

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



This summer, two-time GRAMMY Award winning multi-platinum singer-songwriter Lauren Daigle will take her critically acclaimed headline tour, The Kaleidoscope Tour, abroad. The long-awaited return will mark Daigle's first time playing in Europe since selling out a string of headline dates in 2019.

She will headline performances at Gullbranna Festival in Sweden and Seaside Festival in Norway before the tour formerly kicks off July 9 in Brussels and makes stops in Paris and Amsterdam before two shows in the UK – one in London and the other in Manchester, ending on July 15.

“I'm so thrilled to be bringing The Kaleidoscope Tour to Europe,” shares Daigle. “The last time we played some of these cities left me with such fond memories. It's been far too long, and I can't wait to share the new music with everyone!”

Daigle will also add a June headline performance at the CAJUNDOME in her hometown of Lafayette, LA to culminate the hugely successful Kaleidoscope Tour. Immediately following, Daigle will headline 10 shows, dubbed The Kaleidoscope Nights Tour, that will include stops in Macon, GA, North Charleston, SC, Brandon, MS, Colorado Springs, CO, Stanford, CA and more before wrapping on September 5 in Honolulu, HI.

Tickets to all newly announced performances will be available via several presale options leading to the general on sale this Friday, March 8 at www.laurendaigle.com/tour

The Kaleidoscope Tour first kicked off in September 2023, following the release of Daigle's highly anticipated and GRAMMY Nominated self-titled album. Due to popular demand and sold-out performances across the country, the tour has been extended through 2024. The Kaleidoscope Tour features many of Daigle's #1s including her groundbreaking 6x Platinum smash “You Say,” 2x Platinum hit “Rescue,” “Look Up Child,” her latest No.1 and GRAMMY Nominated “Thank God I Do.”

The Kaleidoscope Tour/Hometown Show

June 12 – Lafayette, LA - CAJUNDOME

The Kaleidoscope Nights UK/Europe

July 5 – Gullbranna Festival - Sweden

July 6 – Seaside Festival - Norway

July 9 – Brussels, Belgium – Ancienne Belgique

July 11 – Paris, France – Le Trianon

July 12 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – AFAS Live

July 14 – London, UK – Indigo at The O2

July 15 – Manchester, UK – Albert Hall

The Kaleidoscope Nights Tour – U.S.A.

July 31 – Macon, GA – Macon Amphitheater

August 1 – North Charleston, SC – Credit One Stadium

August 3 – Vienna, VA – Wolf Trap*

August 14 – Rogers, AR – The Walmart Amp

August 16 – Gautier, MS – The Sound

August 17 – Brandon, MS – Brandon Amphitheater

August 21 – Greenwood Village, CO – Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre

August 22 – Colorado Springs, CO – Sunset Amphitheater

August 28 – Santa Barbara, CA – Santa Barbara Bowl

August 29 – Stanford, CA – Frost Amphitheater

September 5 – Honolulu, HI – Waikiki Shell

*on sale now

Born in Lake Charles, Louisiana, Daigle is a two-time Grammy, seven-time Billboard Music, four-time American Music, and twelve-time GMA Dove Music Award winner. She's garnered over a billion streams and wowed crowds for years with sold-out US and international tours. Daigle continues to cement her status as a modern vocal powerhouse with a huge global fanbase.

﻿Since the release of her GRAMMY Award-winning, multi-platinum-certified 2018 album Look Up Child, which included the 6x platinum-certified hit “You Say,” Daigle has been a mainstay on the Billboard charts.

Her recent GRAMMY Nominated and Mike Elizondo-produced, 23-song, self-titled album's debut single, “Thank God I Do,” gave Daigle her 6th Billboard No. 1. In fact, the song sat atop the chart for 20+ weeks, making Daigle the only artist to have ever had a song top the charts for more than 20 weeks – twice. It's these accomplishments that seem to have consistently followed an artist whose musical thirst has yet to be quenched.

When Look Up Child debuted at No. 3 on the Top 200 Albums chart, Daigle became the first female artist in history to simultaneously hit the Top 10 on both Billboard's Pop and Christian Album charts. She went on to break another record when the LP reached 100 weeks at No. 1 on the Top Christian Albums chart, which is the greatest number of weeks that any artist has spent at the top of any individual album chart. Similarly, “You Say” is the longest-running No. 1 to appear on any weekly Billboard chart.

Off stage, Daigle remains committed to investing her time to promote music education, work with at-risk youth, and provide care for children, the elderly, and those in need through The Price Fund, an organization she founded in 2018. To date, she has distributed over $2.5 million to 42 nonprofits around the world.