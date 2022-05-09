Lauren Daigle Returns to Red Rocks Amphitheater With Two Night Special Event

On September 20th and 21st, two-time GRAMMY Award winner and multi-platinum selling artist Lauren Daigle will take the stage at Red Rocks Amphitheater for the first time in almost three years with two epic performances.

The shows will feature Daigle's extensive award-winning catalog for which she has become known and may include a preview of new music. Joining her on night one will be Crowder and Patrick Droney will join her on night two. Tickets go on sale Friday, May 13th at 10am local time. Registration will open Monday, May 9th at 10 am local time here for Lauren Daigle's pre-sale which begins Wednesday, May 11th at 10am local time.

In what has become a full circle moment, Daigle took to the Jazz Fest Stage in New Orleans this past weekend for a sold-out hometown performance. During a massive highpoint of the show, Daigle was joined by special guest and fellow Louisianian Trombone Shorty for an electrifying rendition of The Meters' "Hey Pocky A-Way."

She was then presented with a 5x Platinum RIAA certification for her smash hit "You Say" and Platinum Certifications for "First," "Trust In You," "How Can It Be," "O'Lord," and "Come Alive (Dry Bones)" from her platinum certified debut album How Can It Be.

Since the release of her GRAMMY Award winning, platinum certified album Look Up Child, Lauren Daigle has carved a place for herself as the most formidable artist in her genre. After spending 100 weeks at No. 1, Look Up Child, holds the record for the greatest number of weeks at the top of any individual album chart.

In addition, the GRAMMY Award winning crossover hit, "You Say," became the longest-running No. 1 song of any genre on the weekly Billboard Hot charts at an incredible 132 weeks and has been certified 5x-platinum by the RIAA. Her latest single, "Hold On To Me," marks her sixth No. 1 and extends her record of most number ones by a female artist on the chart. Daigle has earned seven Billboard Music Awards, five American Music Awards, secured two Guinness World Records, and sold-out concert venues all over the world.