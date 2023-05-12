Lauren Daigle Releases Self-Titled Album

Two-time GRAMMY® Award-winning singer-songwriter Lauren Daigle releases her highly-anticipated, self-titled album - Lauren Daigle - out now via Atlantic Records/Centricity Music.

Led by GRAMMY®-winning producer Mike Elizondo (Twenty One Pilots, Mary J. Blige, Fiona Apple, Carrie Underwood) and featuring co-writes with award-winning songwriters, including Natalie Hemby, Amy Wadge, Jason Ingram, Lori McKenna and Jon Greene, Lauren Daigle marks a new creative chapter for the Louisiana-born artist.

Says Daigle, "Working with Mike Elizondo and all of the amazing writers and musicians on this album was the most incredible experience and truly a dream come true. These songs are so special to me, and I can't wait to share them with the world."

The self-titled project's first ten songs arrive today, with another thirteen songs releasing later this year. All twenty-three tracks showcase the multi-faceted artist's stunning and powerful voice, rich storytelling, and incredible musicality.

Over the past few weeks, Daigle held intimate album preview concerts in Nashville, New Orleans, and Los Angeles, where fans were able to hear the full record live, in advance of today's release. She also celebrated the album with fans and Recording Academy members at LA's Grammy Museum earlier this week, performing acoustic renditions of select tracks and engaging in an in-depth Q&A moderated by Billboard's Lyndsey Havens.

Additionally, Lauren recently sat down with Apple Music's Zane Lowe in Nashville for an extensive conversation about the making of her new self-titled album. The full interview is available HERE.

Later this year, Daigle will embark on her highly-anticipated US arena tour - The Kaleidoscope Tour - which kicks off on September 6 in Memphis, TN. Tickets are now on sale at www.laurendaigle.com