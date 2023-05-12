Lauren Daigle Releases Self-Titled Album

The album is out now via Atlantic Records/Centricity Music.

POPULAR

Two-time GRAMMY® Award-winning singer-songwriter Lauren Daigle releases her highly-anticipated, self-titled album - Lauren Daigle - out now via Atlantic Records/Centricity Music.

Led by GRAMMY®-winning producer Mike Elizondo (Twenty One Pilots, Mary J. Blige, Fiona Apple, Carrie Underwood) and featuring co-writes with award-winning songwriters, including Natalie Hemby, Amy Wadge, Jason Ingram, Lori McKenna and Jon Greene, Lauren Daigle marks a new creative chapter for the Louisiana-born artist.

Says Daigle, "Working with Mike Elizondo and all of the amazing writers and musicians on this album was the most incredible experience and truly a dream come true. These songs are so special to me, and I can't wait to share them with the world."

The self-titled project's first ten songs arrive today, with another thirteen songs releasing later this year. All twenty-three tracks showcase the multi-faceted artist's stunning and powerful voice, rich storytelling, and incredible musicality.

Over the past few weeks, Daigle held intimate album preview concerts in Nashville, New Orleans, and Los Angeles, where fans were able to hear the full record live, in advance of today's release. She also celebrated the album with fans and Recording Academy members at LA's Grammy Museum earlier this week, performing acoustic renditions of select tracks and engaging in an in-depth Q&A moderated by Billboard's Lyndsey Havens.

Additionally, Lauren recently sat down with Apple Music's Zane Lowe in Nashville for an extensive conversation about the making of her new self-titled album. The full interview is available HERE.

Later this year, Daigle will embark on her highly-anticipated US arena tour - The Kaleidoscope Tour - which kicks off on September 6 in Memphis, TN. Tickets are now on sale at www.laurendaigle.com

With over a billion streams and years of sold-out US and international tours to her name, Lauren Daigle continues to cement her status as a modern vocal powerhouse with a global, ever-growing fanbase.

Since the release of her GRAMMY® Award-winning, platinum-certified 2018 album Look Up Child - which includes the breakthrough, newly-6x platinum-certified hit single "You Say" - Daigle has been a mainstay on the Billboard charts. When Look Up Child debuted at No. 3 on the Top 200 Albums chart, Daigle became the first female artist in history to simultaneously hit the Top 10 on both Billboard's Pop and Christian Album charts.

She went on to break another record when the LP reached 100 weeks at No. 1 on the Top Christian Albums chart, which is the greatest number of weeks that any artist has spent at the top of any individual album chart. Similarly, "You Say" is the longest-running No. 1 to appear on any weekly Billboard chart. Born in Lake Charles, Louisiana, Daigle is a two-time Grammy®, seven-time Billboard Music Award, four-time American Music Award, and ten-time GMA Dove Music Award winner.

Off stage, Daigle remains committed to investing her time to promote music education, work with at-risk youth, and provide care for children, the elderly, and those in need through The Price Fund, an organization she founded in 2018. To date, she has distributed over $2.5 million to 42 nonprofits around the world.

Listen to the new album here:


