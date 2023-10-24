Lauren Daigle Coming to Beacon Theatre in December

Tickets for both shows will go on sale to the general public on Friday, October 27 at noon.

By: Oct. 24, 2023

Lauren Daigle Coming to Beacon Theatre in December

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (“MSG Entertainment”) and City National Bank announced today that two-time GRAMMY Award winner and multi-platinum selling artist Lauren Daigle is bringing her annual Behold Christmas Tour to the Beacon Theatre for the first time on both Monday, December 18 and Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 7:30PM.

These special performances will feature some of Daigle’s seasonal favorites from her best-selling Christmas album, “Behold: A Christmas Collection.” Tickets for both shows will go on sale to the general public on Friday, October 27 at noon.

“Music has always been a huge part of my family’s holiday celebration,” said Daigle. “So, for me, being able to do these shows every year, to share these songs with others, brings joy to my heart.”

“City National Bank is the proud Premier Partner of the Beacon Theatre and we look forward to joining two time GRAMMY Award winner, Lauren Daigle, at The Beacon in celebration of 'Lauren Daigle: The Behold Christmas Tour,'" said Linda Duncombe, Chief Marketing, Digital and Data Officer, City National Bank. “At City National, it is in our DNA to give back to the communities we serve and we're honored to match donations to Daigle's Foundation - The Price Fund - which benefits care for children and those in need.”

Lauren Daigle is a two-time GRAMMY Award winner, seven-time Billboard Music Award winner, and four-time American Music Award winner, and is one of the biggest stars to emerge in music over the last decade with a billion worldwide streams.

Daigle recently released her self-titled album which includes the chart-topping first single, “Thank God I Do,” which reached number one on six different radio charts. From the roof-raising “Salvation Mountain” featuring the blazing guitar of Gary Clark Jr., to the incredibly beautiful and intimate “Sometimes,” Daigle’s new album is a vision of grace and power.

A portion of ticket sales from the event will be donated to The Price Fund, Daigle’s foundation which was designed to establish care for children, the elderly, and those in need around the world through communal initiatives and outreach. City National Bank will match Daigle’s donation to The Price Fund up to $10,000.  This is the second charity-focused event that City National Bank and The Beacon have hosted as part of their ongoing partnership, following last year’s successful launch.

City National Bank card holders will have exclusive access to presale tickets for Lauren Daigle: The Behold Christmas Tour beginning Tuesday, October 24 at 11:00am ET. Tickets for both shows will go on sale to the general public on Friday, October 27 at noon ET via Ticketmaster.com. Tickets will also be available in person beginning on Saturday, October 28 at the Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall, and Beacon Theatre box offices.



2023 Regional Awards


