Lauren Alaina Releases GETTING OVER HIM EP Today

Platinum-selling No. 1 singer-songwriter Lauren Alaina releases her brand-new EP, Getting Over Him TODAY. The EP includes six self-penned songs, embodying confidence, empowerment and resilience, and is available now at all major digital service providers.

The rising superstar celebrates the release of her EP with national tv performance on ABC's Good Morning America (Monday, Sept 7). Alaina will also appear on the 55th Academy of Country Music Awards on Wed, Sept 16 on the CBS Television Network.

Alaina, who had just wrapped her sold-out first ever headlining That Girl Was Me Tour before the COVID pandemic, has been anxious to play music LIVE for her fans again. To celebrate the release of Getting Over Him directly with her fans, Alaina has partnered with VYE Live for a virtual livestream concert on September 12 at 7 PM CT. Tickets for virtual admission are on sale now HERE.

The Georgia native was just announced as the host of the upcoming new Circle TV series, Jesus Calling: Stories of Faith, the inspirational series, premiering Tuesday, October 6, based off the namesake book Jesus Calling ® (Thomas Nelson). In tandem, Alaina is also featured on the cover of the popular Jesus Calling magazine (Spring 2020) and is featured in an episode of Stories of Faith, "Loving Yourself and Knowing Who You Are" HERE.

The award-winning singer/songwriter was a featured guest this week on Entertainment Tonight to talk about her new music and she spoke to E! News to talk about her EP. The multi-award winner will have upcoming features and interviews coming in PEOPLE Magazine (9/11 print issue), People.com, People Now, CMT Hot 20 (9/12) as well as Circle Sessions airing on Circle TV (October 14) and on Circle All Access YouTube (Oct 17). More features and appearances to be announced soon.

Alaina and her Getting Over Him EP has already received rave reviews including American Songwriter saying "What Do You Think Of?," the duet with pop sensation Lukas Graham, is "stunning" and that "Alaina paints with such vivid colors that it's like you're experiencing the fall-out, too."

The Tennessean, who calls Alaina a "heart-on-her-sleeve singer" with a "standout voice," spoke to her about her healing through her music and the Getting Over Him EP saying she delivers a "subtly powerful performance" on the "standout track" of the EP, "What Do You Think Of?" (the duet with Lukas Graham).

E! News calls this EP the "most empowering music of her career."

Haute Living Media Group calls the EP "epic" and says Alaina is "a "complete ray of sunshine".

Features have also run in USA TODAY, Hollywood Life, FoxNews.com, CMT.com, PopCulture.com, Nashville Lifestyles, Country Now, Sounds Like Nashville, Taste of Country, The Boot and more.

