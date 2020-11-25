Latin GRAMMY-Nominated Caloncho Releases New Single 'Sensei'

Latin GRAMMY-nominated, Mexican singer-songwriter Caloncho released his new single "Sensei" with a dreamy video via Universal Music Mexico. "Sensei" has infinite subtlety, candor, and beauty, which throughout its verses remind us that despite living many winters, within each one lives a summer that can restore happiness and smiles.

Watch below!

The video features a protagonist that manages to gradually emerge from a complex episode of sadness, thanks to the thesis posed by the lyrics: "as we move forward in a withered field, the promise of a new blossoming becomes more and more real until at last, we find a garden that is none other than our own healed heart." Even for a little while and in the midst of the darkest moments, we will always have the gift and fortune of being able to hug ourselves.

Caloncho, also known as Óscar Alfonso Castro, was born in Ciudad Obregón, Mexico, and raised in Guadalajara. He grew up playing drums and experimented on his grandfather's guitar while teaching himself songs from Bob Marley, Sublime, pulling inspiration from folk, reggae, and 60s surf rock. In 2011 Caloncho released his first EP Homeotermo, followed by his debut album, Fruta (2013), the Latin GRAMMY-nominated Fruta Vol. II (2015), and Bálsamo (2017).

View More Music Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You