Lathan Warlick Shows Fans His 'ROOTS' In New Video Series

RECORDS Nashville artist and Tik Tok sensation Lathan Warlick is giving fans an inside look at his "ROOTS" in a new six-part video series, which kicked off yesterday evening on YouTube. New episodes will release every Thursday at 5pm CST through March 18 HERE.

Each episode will feature a different significant location in his hometown, with Lathan introducing us the people and places that shaped him growing up.

Of the new series, the Jackson, TN rapper explains, "The ROOTS video series is all about looking at where I started to where God has brought me. Women like my momma and grandma have given wisdom to the men in my family since day one that has benefitted us down the line in ways we never saw coming."

The "ROOTS" video series follows last week's release of Lathan's brand-new single of the same name, a collaboration with PLATINUM Country star RaeLynn. "Roots" is from Lathan's forthcoming new project, with plans to put out more tracks in the coming months. The track is written by Lathan and RaeLynn along with Blake Hubbard, Jarrod Ingram, Summer Overstreet and Zach Dyer and produced by The720. Stream/download "Roots" HERE now.

The official music video, directed by Austin Peckham and filmed in Nashville shows Lathan, RaeLynn and their crews getting ready to celebrate "girls with roots," ending in a hip hop/break dance party. The video premiered exclusively on CMT Music on February 6 and can now be seen everywhere HERE

Lathan first gained attention through social media by creating videos of himself on his iPhone in his car, adding his own rap verses to popular songs like "Holy" by Justin Bieber, "The Box" by Roddy Ricch, "Memories" by Maroon 5, "Hello" by Adele, and "You Say" by Lauren Daigle. His videos caught the attention of country singer Granger Smith, who asked Warlick to add a rap verse to his song, creating a powerful remix of " That's Why I Love Dirt Roads ." Last fall, Lathan collaborated with Matt Stell on "Over Yonder," a song that powerfully blends hip hop patriotism with a call for unity. "Over Yonder" has racked up 1.2 Million streams so far, which contributes to the 5.6 Million streams across his catalog to date.Lathan has recently collaborated with some of Nashville's biggest names including Tyler Hubbard of Florida Georgia Line, Dustin Lynch, Lauren Alaina, RaeLynn, Matt Stell and more. He continues his mission of positivity and defying labels in the studio, writing and recording with incredible artists across all genres, in keeping with his signature mantra: "do different, be different."

For more information, visit https://www.lathanwarlick.com and follow him @LathanWarlick on TikTok Twitter and Facebook

Watch the first episode of the series here:

Photo Credit: Dustin Haney