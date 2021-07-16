Last Night Saved My Life 'Buzzing' New Single Out Now

Today, Michigan based pop rock band, Last Night Saved My Life, have released their new single "Buzzing", which is available to stream now at this link: https://smarturl.it/x7jl0s

Laced with catchy riffs and a chorus meant to be sung surrounded by your best friends, "Buzzing" is the band's first new song since the release of their single "Caffeine Company" in the fall of 2020.

"Buzzing is a little bit of a different sound for us," says lead vocalist Wilson Shaner. "We've never really done a straight-up pop song like this before. It was fun to experiment with different sounds and try new stuff. The song's really about knowing that change is coming, but trying so hard to hang onto the moment for a bit longer. It depicts the struggle between moving onto new things and keeping life the way it is. Even though it's kind of a deep topic, we hope this can also just be a fun song that makes people want to dance."

"Buzzing" also brings back producers Seth Henderson (Knuckle Puck, Real Friends) and State Champs front-man Derek DiScanio, who also worked with the band on the aforementioned debut album 'Cherry'.

Boasting a sense of hope rivaled only by the size of their hooks, Last Night Saved My Life know life's too short to play sad music. After all, there were plenty of times when it seemed like the quartet and their kinetic brand of pop-punk would be a casualty of growing up and falling in line - but every time life threatened to get in the way, the music was always there to pull them back in.

It's that feel-good DNA embedded in their music, along with a sense of tight-knit brotherhood, that prevents Last Night Saved My Life from taking things too seriously. Whether they're passing out donuts from the stage or Venmo-ing fans out of the blue, they've made a promise to themselves - and those listening - to keep things light. After all, it beats the alternative.

