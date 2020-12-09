Las Cafeteras and Mostly Kosher Headline HOLIDAY SONG TRACKS Concert

Acclaimed LA band Las Cafeteras and fan favorites Mostly Kosher bring their diverse and quintessentially So Cal sounds to Union Station's virtual concert experience Holiday Song Tracks this season. In collaboration with Metro Arts Presents, the concert will premiere on Thursday, Dec. 17, at 7 p.m.

Viewers are invited to celebrate the unique 2020 holiday season with this reimagined concert experience that can be viewed from the comfort of their own homes. Union Station fans, friends and followers can tune into Facebook and YouTube to enjoy the eclectic performances featuring each band's distinctive spin on holiday classics set against the historic backdrop of the station's majestic South Patio.

Hailed as a fusion of punk, hip-hop, beat music, cumbia and rock, Las Cafeteras sets inspiring lyrics against Afro-Mexican beats, rhythms and rhymes to create a vibrant musical fusion with a unique East LA sound. The band's dynamic live performances have been acclaimed around the world, from Bonnaroo to the Hollywood Bowl to WOMAD New Zealand and the Montreal Jazz Festival. Las Cafeteras has performed with Mexican icons Caifanes, Lila Downs, Colombian superstar Juanes, Los Angeles legends Ozomatli, folk/indie favorites Edward Sharpe and the Magnetic Zeros, Los Angeles Philharmonic Orchestra, and Talib Kweli.

Mostly Kosher, the acclaimed klezmer gypsy-rock band, radically reconstructs Judaic and American cultural music through ravenous klezmer beats and arresting Yiddish refrains. A well-known Southern California fixture, they have performed at The Ford, the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion, the Skirball Cultural Center, Livermore Valley Performing Arts Center as well as Disneyland. The

