Larry Jay Releases New Single 'Lottery'

It's the follow-up to his "End Of Pandemic Anthem" "Worldwide Party Day."

Apr. 17, 2021  

The country-pop singer-songwriter releases his new single on Friday, April 16th. It's the follow-up to his "End Of Pandemic Anthem" "Worldwide Party Day."

If there's one word to describe Larry Jay, it would be "prolific." Since late 2020, the country-pop singer-songwriter from California has released no less than 5 singles, at a break-neck speed of 1 per month. Two of those releases have reached the international iTunes charts: "Drunk on Dreams" (#29 UK) and "Wow" (#1 South Africa.) All totaled, Jay is closing in on 100K Spotify streams with almost 20K monthly listeners. With all this success, plus recovering from a successful heart surgery, you might say Larry Jay feels like he has hit the "Lottery."

A first runner-up in multiple songwriting contests, including the prestigious John Lennon Songwriting Contest, Larry Jay says he started writing and performing music "To set my soul free." Jay has performed at the famed and historic Troubadour in Los Angeles, and he's shared the stage with Neil Young sideman and member of Crazy Horse, Sonny Mone.

The New York native, now residing in California, injects truth with hopeful lyrics and tasty melodies, to create his own brand of Award-winning Americana-tinged southern fried music.

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/6LQmkpR1sJUY3SUxqwEUyj?si=xa-Ayw91S1mV9Ut03NLE6A


