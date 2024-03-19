Larry Fleet Is Second Most-Added at Country Radio With Sophomore Single

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Country troubadour Larry Fleet has the second most-added single at country radio this week with “Things I Take For Granted,” which PEOPLE observes is “a song that's already begun to be a standout track.”

As the first single from his acclaimed third-studio album Earned It, the track logged 48 first week stations and follows his RIAA Gold-certified debut “Where I Find God.” Produced by Joey Moi, Fleet penned the gratitude-filled song with Rocky Block, Jordan Dozzi, and Brett Tyler. Notably, the four collaborators also wrote Morgan Wallen's Top 5-and-rising “Man Made A Bar (feat. Eric Church)” within the same songwriting session.

Both fan-favorites, “Things I Take For Granted” highlights the Tennessee native's true-to-life songwriting that Hook & Barrel notes as “the backbone of Fleet's blue-collar songs.”

“A few of my buddies were out on the road one weekend to write,” shares Fleet. “The concept for 'Things I Take For Granted' was honest. We exchanged stories about the mundane things in life that can be easy to overlook and how valuable it is to take time to recognize the blessings you have.”

Fleet sings: I'm still living, breathingI love the job I'm leavingAnd I just hit three green lights in a rowOn my way homeAnd I've got a family that loves meSomeone looking out up above meAnd I still got some blue skies left to goI'm the Webster definition of what a lucky man isWhen I take a look at all the things I take for granted Listen to “Things I Take For Granted” here.

Headlining theaters nationwide, Fleet's The Earned It Tour treks on, heading to Memphis and New Orleans this week before noteworthy spring dates in Boston, Philadelphia, D.C., Houston, and more. This summer, Fleet opens tours for Billy Currington, Kip Moore, and Luke Bryan. See a full list of tour dates here.

ABOUT LARRY FLEET

Tennessee-born troubadour Larry Fleet grew up on a stack of records spanning Merle Haggard, Otis Redding, Willie Nelson, and Marvin Gaye. A thoughtful songwriter with a knack for a one-liner, an ear for a sturdy hook, and a powerhouse voice that strikes like a match, Fleet was working blue-collar jobs to make ends meet long before landing his recording contract with Big Loud Records.

Six years in, the devout family man is turning heads among fans and critics with albums full of soon-to-be-classics; 2021's tribute to the music that raised him, Stack of Records, his aptly titled 2019 debut, Workin' Hard, and his third effort, Earned It, out now.

Saving Country Music puts it simply: “If you're looking for the future of traditional country music, then look no further than...Larry Fleet.”

A road-tested live show standout, Fleet wrapped 2023 with his headlining Larry Fleet Live tour, following up crowd-winning opening slots supporting Darius Rucker, Willie Nelson, Jamey Johnson, Jon Pardi, and many more. He recently embarked on his headlining The Earned It Tour ahead of dates supporting Billy Currington, Kip Moore, and Luke Bryan throughout the spring and summer.

Photo by Matt Paskert