Larkins Debut New Single via Good Soldier Records

Larkins have released their brand new single 'Not Enough Love' via Good Soldier Records.



The song premiered last night as the Radio 1 'Midnight Drop' on Jack Saunders Indie Show who said, "I went to see them live recently, that's when I understood the potential that this band have, there's a dedication, a following there, and you can't argue... There will be delirium around this band, I mean there kind of already is, I'm talking like weird fan accounts, plenty of memes, and obsessive dedicated fans. The music sounds brilliant boys, congratulations on that one."



The bright song is rich with synth-infused guitars and finds the Manchester four-piece reminiscing on nostalgic times and looking forward to the future.



Regarding the single frontman Josh Noble says, "'Not Enough Love' was born from thinking about our hometown. I just remember feeling like we just had to get out of there and moving to Manchester was such a big deal for us. The production is my favourite yet. We slowed stuff down to record and then sped it up to create really cool guitar tones. I think lyrically I just wanted to talk about everything that went on when I was a kid and being so frustrated with the politics that comes with a small suburban town."



'Not Enough Love' follows the release of 'Sugar Sweet' earlier this year, which proved a radio hit. It gained great support from Radio 1 with Jack Saunders and Huw Stephens big fans of the band at the station, John Kennedy and Richard Waters have been strong supporters at Radio X and Zane Lowe has championed Larkins on his Beats 1 show.



Larkins have also received strong backing from BBC Introducing, who invited the band to play Reading & Leeds Festival, where they went down a storm across the weekend. 'Sugar Sweet' also led the band to be nominated for the 'One To Watch' award at the AIM Awards 2019.



The band kicked off 2019 with 'TV Dream', their debut single on Good Soldier Records, which also received an immense response from both fans and media. The song again received great radio support across the board and quickly clocked up over a million streams. The band went on to sell out a landmark hometown show to 2000 rapturous fans at Manchester's Albert Hall.



Larkins are an undeniable proven live force and have sold out headline shows across the UK and Europe. They played their first US shows at SXSW this year, and returned to the States last month for their debut performance in LA with a show at School Night. Larkins have also just completed a UK tour with Love Fame Tragedy.



The band have just doubled the amount of dates on their forthcoming UK headline tour, and will start a mammoth 32-date run in October. It will see the band play their biggest London headline show yet at The Garage on November 12th. Tickets for all shows are available now via larkinsband.com



Before kicking off their headline tour, Larkins have been announced to perform at Neighbourhood Festival in Manchester on October 12th.



2019 has seen Larkins make a huge statement as one of the most exciting and in-demand bands to emerge from Manchester in recent times. The band are currently recording their debut album with producers Dan Nigro (A-Trak, Sky Ferreira, Lewis Capaldi), Andrew Dawson (Kanye West, Fun, Kid Cudi) and Chris Zane (Friendly Fires, Passion Pit) - a record which is sure to send Larkins even further into the stratosphere.



LARKINS TOUR DATES



OCTOBER

12th - Manchester, Neighbourhood Festival

16th - Derby, The Venue

17th - Tunbridge Wells, The Forum

18th - Bournemouth, The Anvil

21st - Southampton, Joiners

22nd - Bristol, Rough Trade

23rd - Exeter, Cavern

24th - Brighton, The Pipeline

29th - Leeds, Wardrobe

31st - Glasgow, King Tuts



NOVEMBER

1st - Edinburgh, Sneaky Pete's

3rd - Newcastle, Think Tank?

4th - Nottingham, Bodega

6th - Birmingham, The Sunflower Lounge

7th - Bishop's Stortford, The Half Moon

8th - Leicester, Duffy's Bar

11th - Norwich, Norwich Arts Centre

12th - London, The Garage

13th - Stoke-On-Trent, Sugarmill

14th - Liverpool, The Zanzibar Club

16th - Huddersfield, The Parish

18th - Milton Keynes, The Craufurd Arms

20th - Cardiff, Clwb Ifor Bach

21st - Hull, The Polar Bear

22nd - Sheffield, Leadmill

25th - Dublin, Academy 2

27th - St Albans, The Horn

29th - York, Fulford Arms

30th - Sunderland, Independent



DECEMBER

5th - Wigan, The Old Courts

6th - Banbury, Also Known As

8th - Plymouth, Junction





