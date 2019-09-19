Larkins Debut New Single via Good Soldier Records
Larkins have released their brand new single 'Not Enough Love' via Good Soldier Records.
The song premiered last night as the Radio 1 'Midnight Drop' on Jack Saunders Indie Show who said, "I went to see them live recently, that's when I understood the potential that this band have, there's a dedication, a following there, and you can't argue... There will be delirium around this band, I mean there kind of already is, I'm talking like weird fan accounts, plenty of memes, and obsessive dedicated fans. The music sounds brilliant boys, congratulations on that one."
The bright song is rich with synth-infused guitars and finds the Manchester four-piece reminiscing on nostalgic times and looking forward to the future.
Regarding the single frontman Josh Noble says, "'Not Enough Love' was born from thinking about our hometown. I just remember feeling like we just had to get out of there and moving to Manchester was such a big deal for us. The production is my favourite yet. We slowed stuff down to record and then sped it up to create really cool guitar tones. I think lyrically I just wanted to talk about everything that went on when I was a kid and being so frustrated with the politics that comes with a small suburban town."
'Not Enough Love' follows the release of 'Sugar Sweet' earlier this year, which proved a radio hit. It gained great support from Radio 1 with Jack Saunders and Huw Stephens big fans of the band at the station, John Kennedy and Richard Waters have been strong supporters at Radio X and Zane Lowe has championed Larkins on his Beats 1 show.
Larkins have also received strong backing from BBC Introducing, who invited the band to play Reading & Leeds Festival, where they went down a storm across the weekend. 'Sugar Sweet' also led the band to be nominated for the 'One To Watch' award at the AIM Awards 2019.
The band kicked off 2019 with 'TV Dream', their debut single on Good Soldier Records, which also received an immense response from both fans and media. The song again received great radio support across the board and quickly clocked up over a million streams. The band went on to sell out a landmark hometown show to 2000 rapturous fans at Manchester's Albert Hall.
Larkins are an undeniable proven live force and have sold out headline shows across the UK and Europe. They played their first US shows at SXSW this year, and returned to the States last month for their debut performance in LA with a show at School Night. Larkins have also just completed a UK tour with Love Fame Tragedy.
The band have just doubled the amount of dates on their forthcoming UK headline tour, and will start a mammoth 32-date run in October. It will see the band play their biggest London headline show yet at The Garage on November 12th. Tickets for all shows are available now via larkinsband.com
Before kicking off their headline tour, Larkins have been announced to perform at Neighbourhood Festival in Manchester on October 12th.
2019 has seen Larkins make a huge statement as one of the most exciting and in-demand bands to emerge from Manchester in recent times. The band are currently recording their debut album with producers Dan Nigro (A-Trak, Sky Ferreira, Lewis Capaldi), Andrew Dawson (Kanye West, Fun, Kid Cudi) and Chris Zane (Friendly Fires, Passion Pit) - a record which is sure to send Larkins even further into the stratosphere.
LARKINS TOUR DATES
OCTOBER
12th - Manchester, Neighbourhood Festival
16th - Derby, The Venue
17th - Tunbridge Wells, The Forum
18th - Bournemouth, The Anvil
21st - Southampton, Joiners
22nd - Bristol, Rough Trade
23rd - Exeter, Cavern
24th - Brighton, The Pipeline
29th - Leeds, Wardrobe
31st - Glasgow, King Tuts
NOVEMBER
1st - Edinburgh, Sneaky Pete's
3rd - Newcastle, Think Tank?
4th - Nottingham, Bodega
6th - Birmingham, The Sunflower Lounge
7th - Bishop's Stortford, The Half Moon
8th - Leicester, Duffy's Bar
11th - Norwich, Norwich Arts Centre
12th - London, The Garage
13th - Stoke-On-Trent, Sugarmill
14th - Liverpool, The Zanzibar Club
16th - Huddersfield, The Parish
18th - Milton Keynes, The Craufurd Arms
20th - Cardiff, Clwb Ifor Bach
21st - Hull, The Polar Bear
22nd - Sheffield, Leadmill
25th - Dublin, Academy 2
27th - St Albans, The Horn
29th - York, Fulford Arms
30th - Sunderland, Independent
DECEMBER
5th - Wigan, The Old Courts
6th - Banbury, Also Known As
8th - Plymouth, Junction