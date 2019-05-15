Larkins Announces UK Headline Tour

Larkins have announced an extensive 16-date UK headline tour running through October and November 2019. Tickets go on sale at 9am Friday May 17th via larkinsband.com



The announcement comes ahead of Larkins largest London headline show to date, where they will play Dingwalls on June 19th. Tickets are available now via TicketWeb.



Regarding the forthcoming tour frontman Josh Noble says, "The last tour that we set out on was pretty surreal. We knew that 'TV Dream' had done well but to travel to places like Glasgow and have hundreds of people dance with us and give us everything for 90 minutes was something that we weren't prepared for.



"That being said, playing live is literally all we have thought about since playing our last show and we're excited to bring some new, huge ideas to these shows and try and encapsulate the energy of the last tour with a bigger sound and with even more people. To every single person at every single night thank you in advance, it's going to be so special."



This year has seen Larkins make a huge statement as one of the most exciting and in-demand bands to emerge from Manchester in recent times.



The guitar-pop collective released their debut single 'TV Dream' on Good Soldier Records to an immense response from both fans and media, quickly clocking up over a million streams. The song proved a radio hit and featured on the playlists of Radio 1, BBC Introducing and Radio X, while the band have also received support from Beats 1.



The release led the band to sell out a landmark hometown show to 2000 rapturous fans at Manchester's Albert Hall. Capturing the moment perfectly, Larkins release the live albumLarkins: Live At The Albert Hall, Manchester. It is available to stream now and can be purchased physically from July 5th on CD, cassette and vinyl.



As an undeniable proven live force Larkins have sold out headline shows across the UK and Europe, and played their first US shows this year at SXSW Festival. The band are currently recording their debut album with producers Dan Nigro (A-Trak, Sky Ferreira, Lewis Capaldi) and Andrew Dawson (Kanye West, Fun, Kid Cudi) - a record which is sure to send Larkins even further into the stratosphere.



LARKINS TOUR DATES



JUNE

19th - London, Dingwalls



OCTOBER

13th - Liverpool, Zanzibar

14th - Stoke, Sugarmill

16th - Derby, The Venue

17th - Tunbridge Wells, The Forum

18th - Bournemouth, The Anvil

21st - Southampton, Joiners

22nd - Bristol, Rough Trade

23rd - Exeter, Cavern

24th - Brighton, The Pipeline

29th - Leeds, Wardrobe

31st - Glasgow, King Tuts



NOVEMBER

1st - Edinburgh, Sneaky Pete's

3rd - Newcastle, Think Tank?

4th - Nottingham, Bodega

6th - Birmingham, The Sunflower Lounge

8th - Leicester, Duffy's Bar





Related Articles View More Music Stories