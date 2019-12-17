Larkin Poe Share New Video & Announce New Tour Dates
GRAMMY® Award-nominated sister duo Larkin Poe have announced today's premiere of the new official video for "Mississippi," a song from their self-produced chart-topping and now Grammy-nominated album Venom & Faith, out now via Tricki-Woo Records. "Mississippi" is streaming now via YouTube. Billboard premiered the video earlier today with an exclusive Q&A.
Watch "Mississippi" below!
"When you boil it down, 'Mississippi' is a love letter to the musical heritage of the southern United States," says guitarist/lead singer Rebecca Lovell. "As sisters born in Tennessee and raised in Georgia, American Roots and Blues music is the currency of our soul and, Megan and I want our songs to express that connection. We shot the music video in Nashville at our local Jumbo 24 Hour Coin Laundry with two incredible videographers, Andy Snyder and Sean O'Halloran. Andy and Sean both shoot year-round with Keith Urban - we made friends with them in 2018 when we were touring as part of KU's 'Graffiti U' tour - so we feel lucky that they were free make a video with us in one of their rare moments at home. Getting to enjoy the smell of clean laundry while also shooting a music video was definitely a first."
Larkin Poe will spend much of 2020 on the road, with wide-ranging tour dates around the globe spanning headline shows, festival appearances, and much more. The Georgia-bred, Nashville-based duo's eagerly anticipated U.S. tour begins March 14 at North Little Rock, AR's University of Arkansas - Pulaski Technical College and then travels through early April. An epic world tour will follow, including stops in Australia, New Zealand, Japan, the United Kingdom, Ireland, the Netherlands, Germany, Belgium, France, Spain, Italy, Switzerland, Czech Republic, Denmark, Sweden, and Norway. For complete details, please visit www.larkinpoe.com. Larkin Poe are currently working on their next album, which is due to be released in 2020.
LARKIN POE WORLD TOUR 2020
FEBRUARY
8 - Mumbai, India - Mahindra Blues Festival
27 - March 2 - Port Everglades, FL - Rock Legends Cruise
MARCH
13 - Memphis, TN - Minglewood Hall
14 - North Little Rock, AR - University of Arkansas: Pulaski Technical College
18 - Jackson, WY - Center for the Arts
25 - 29 - Boise, ID - Treefort Music Fest
27 - San Francisco, CA - The Independent
28 - Los Angeles, CA - Fonda Theatre
APRIL
1 - Boston, MA - Royale
2 - New York, NY - Webster Hall
3 - Philadelphia, PA - The Foundry
5 - Tampa, FL - Tampa Bay Blues Festival
11 - Tyagarah, Australia - Byron Bay Bluesfest
13 - Tyagarah, Australia - Byron Bay Bluesfest
15 - Sydney, Australia - Factory Theatre
16 - Richmond, Australia - The Corner Hotel
18 - Auckland, New Zealand - Powerstation
19 - Christchurch, New Zealand - James Hay Theatre
21 - Tokyo, Japan - duo Music Exchange
24 - Atlanta, GA - Sweetwater 420 Festival
25 - Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl
MAY
1 - Birmingham, United Kingdom - O2 Institute
2 - Dublin, Ireland - Button Factory
3 - Glasgow, United Kingdom - SWG3 Studio Warehouse
5 - Manchester, United Kingdom - O2 Ritz Manchester
6 - Bristol, United Kingdom - SWX
7 - London, United Kingdom - O2 Empire Shepherds Bush
9 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Paradiso
10 - Cologne, Germany - Live Music Hall
12 - Brussels, Belgium - Ancienne Belgique
13 - Paris, France - Le Trianon
15 - Barcelona, Spain - Sala Apolo
16 - Madrid, Spain - Sala But
19 - Milano, Italy - Santeria Toscana 31
20 - Zurich, Switzerland - Dynamo
22 - München, Germany - Technikum München
23 - Wien, Austria - WUK
25 - Prague, Czech Republic - Lucerna Music Bar
26 - Berlin, Germany - Huxley's Neue Welt
27 - Hamburg, Germany - Markthalle
29 - København V, Denmark - VEGA
30 - Göteborg, Sweden - Restaurang Trädgårn
31 - Oslo, Norway - Rockefeller Music Hall
JUNE
2 - Stockholm, Sweden - Berns
JULY
12 - Weert, Netherlands - Bospop Festival
17 - 19 - Peer, Belgium - Blues Peer Festival
photo credit: Aloysius Lim