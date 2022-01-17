Landon Lloyd Miller Announces 'Light Shines Through' LP

Texan singer-songwriter Landon Lloyd Miller has announced his debut solo album: 'Light Shines Through'.

Confirmed for release on 4 March 2022 via the Twin Mesa label, The Wall Chargers frontman goes it alone to release this strident first collection under his own name. Pre-order the new album here.

In anticipation of the release Landon has shared its first official single "Bluebonnet"; a tender, raw, confessional track that finds the singer opening-up about the tumultuous relationship with his father, to overcoming the mental pressures he has experienced as a touring artist.

The follow-up to recent teaser track, "Light Is Growing", a song praised by Americana UK as "an uplifting dose of positivity", new single "Bluebonnet" finds Landon in an altogether darker and more pensive space.

"You were only lying when you said why you'd never go. That's alright. Only love lied so I'd never have to know" sings Landon through gritted teeth here.

A stark portrait of his father and an uncensored reckoning of his actions, Landon recalls of the intimately personal events behind "Bluebonnet":

"There was a moment when I was a boy that he swore to me he would never leave us and that he would always love my mother,". It was only a few years later that his father walked-out on him and his mother for good.

A song that finds an artist unafraid to face his demons and to tackle songwriting subjects others may find taboo, "Bluebonnet" also finds Landon admitting to the depression he has experienced as a traveling musician; opening a dialogue for countless other artists who have undoubtedly experienced similar feelings while out on the road.

Listen to the new single here: