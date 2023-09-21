Lana Del Rey, Sky Ferreira-Collaborator PAPA Releases New Song

PAPA is Darren Weiss, who has been a staple in the Los Angeles indie music scene for over a decade and has worked and toured with the likes of everyone from Lana Del Rey to Sky Ferreira, from Perfume Genius to Girls. Today, he announced PAPA’s new album and the first PAPA record since 2016, Dig Yourself Or Dig A Hole, out October 13th along with fall North American tour dates supporting Sorcha Richardson (see dates below).

Weiss also shares the new track “Everything Takes An Accident,” recorded with Devendra Banhart’s keyboardist Tyler Cash and violinist Daphne Chen, who has performed with everyone from Travis Scott and Niall Horan to Aimee Mann and Carrie Underwood.

Of the buoyant track that leans on a mix of pop and guitar rock reminiscent of the likes of Electric Light Orchestra, Weiss notes, “The fact is all things are forever changing, and what a missed opportunity it is to let your certainty get in the way of seeing what’s happening around you. The Bible? State lines? These things were drawn up by men. So give me a pencil.”

Once described as “Joe Strummer and the E Street Band,” PAPA blends the urgency and passion of their early punk influences with a classic sense of songwriting that makes their music feel fresh, vital, and somehow like it’s always been there. PAPA released their debut EP, A Good Woman Is Hard To Find, in 2011 and two full length albums: 2013’s Tender Madness and 2016’s Kick At The Dust.

Since PAPA’s last release, Weiss has been busy as a touring and session drummer with the likes Lana Del Rey, Albert Hammond Jr, Perfume Genius and Sky Ferreira, among others. Though it's been a few years since the last PAPA album was put out, it is clear from listening to the upcoming release, Weiss has so much more to say, and can't wait to tell you all.

PAPA TOUR DATES

Oct 15 Washington, DC - Union Stage

Oct 16 Philadelphia, PA - The Foundry Philadelphia

Oct 18 Brooklyn, NY - Elsewhere

Oct 20 Cambridge, MA - Sonia

Oct 22 Toronto, ON - Drake Underground

Oct 23 Detroit, MI - Lager House

Oct 24 Chicago, IL - Beat Kitchen

Oct 25 Minneapolis, MN - 7th Street Entry

Oct 27 Denver, CO - Larimer Lounge

Oct 30 Vancouver, BC - Biltmore Cabaret

Oct 31 Seattle, WA - Fremont Abbey Arts Center

Nov 01 Portland, OR - Holocene

Nov 03 San Francisco, CA - Bottom of the Hill

Nov 05 Los Angeles, CA - The Echo

**all dates with Sorcha Richardson

photo by Travis Schneider