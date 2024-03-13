Laivy, Son Of Matisyahu, to Perform At Buddha Jams Barefoot Concert Series

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



On Thursday April 18th at 7pm, the Buddha Jams Barefoot Concert Series continues, in association with Raised Fist, with an unforgettable evening featuring the strong, soulful melodies of emerging musician Laivy in his first headlining show on Long Island (and only New York area appearance since opening for Matisyahu at The Paramount last year), happening exclusively at Buddha Jams Yoga - located at 192 Glen St, Glen Cove, NY 11542.

Tickets are available now for $20 in advance, $25 day of show. Don't forget to bring your own water bottle! Get tickets at www.buddhajams.com.

Laivy, the acclaimed son of legendary Grammy Nominated reggae singer Matisyahu, creates captivating music that transcends genres - blending elements of folk, reggae, and acoustic pop with heartfelt lyrics delivered with a voice that resonates deeply.

Surrounded by music and musicians the teenager spent his early years between Crown Heights Brooklyn, Los Angeles, and living on a tour bus. Inspired by soulful artists who are relatable in their lyrics and sound, Laivy hopes to follow in their footsteps, those who can summon the common chord of a generation and unite them through song.

The Groundbreaking Buddha Jams Yoga and Event Center is blossoming in Glen Cove. Offering visitors an immersive experience designed to enlighten and fill your body, mind, and spirit with lasting positive energy and vibes. In contrast to a traditional Yoga studio, the brand new expansive 5,000 square foot indoor/outdoor instantly enlightening Buddha Jams Yoga in Glen Cove is far from your average studio.

At night Buddha Jams duals as an event space complete with two stages, professional sound, and has an owner who is not only a yoga teacher but an entrepreneur who has also produced massive events, concerts, and music festivals. Buddha Jams prides itself on teaching students to live in a state of consistent communal connection, culture, and spiritual freedom through connection to the self, guided by breath, and explored through music and movement.