Lagoona Bloo Releases 'Tunnel Vision' Single From 'Underwater Bubble Pop' Album

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Trailblazing drag popstar Lagoona Bloo has released her synth-drenched new single “Tunnel Vision” alongside the official announcement of her debut album Underwater Bubble Pop, out April 26.

Listen to “Tunnel Vision,” a driving, eighties-infused banger about only having eyes for yourself inspired by Lagoona's own, unshakable drive for self-acceptance. The track was released alongside a brand-new music video.

A triumphant, 10-song collection that swims in an ocean of self-love and self-discovery, Underwater Bubble Pop is a pure pop celebration of individuality and self-confidence. Reclaiming the parts of herself she was taught to suppress while growing up in a conservative household, Underwater Bubble Pop is infused with polished hooks, platinum vocals, and shimmering melodies to keep you feeling good and on your feet. Full tracklist and album artwork below.

“‘Tunnel Vision' is about hyper-focusing on yourself and letting go of anything that holds you back from reaching your higher self,” shares Lagoona on the new single. “It's an anthem about walking away from things that aren't meant for you and holding yourself accountable to that. No turning back to what no longer serves you, even if it fing hurts. This song is a personal inner dialogue that stays on replay. It's a reminder that I'm on a mission to love myself.”

“Tunnel Vision” sees Lagoona adding to her recent string of critically acclaimed singles including iconic lead single “Elle Woods,” a high-energy dance pop anthem about the power of owning everything that you are which received a star-studded, bubblegum pink music video featuring RuPaul's Drag Race royalty Kerri Colby, Laganja Estranja, Marcia Marcia Marcia, and Olivia Lux, alongside TikTok star Julian Burzynski and surprise cameos from Legally Blonde screenwriters Kirsten “Kiwi” Smith and Karen McCullah.

Elle Woods” was followed by tongue in cheek, sex positive bop “Toys” in English and Spanglish and her latest, confidence-boosting single “TMFO.”Underwater Bubble Pop also features the previously released cover of Vengaboys' “Boom, Boom, Boom, Boom!!” featuring RuPaul's Drag Race legend Alaska Thunderf.

Following its wildly successful run in 2022, Lagoona is currently reprising the role she originated of Tuna Turner in the revival of DRAG: The Musical alongside award-winning actor and Broadway veteran Nick Adams and RuPaul's Drag Race stars Alaska Thunderf, Jujubee, Jan Sport, and more. PRESS HERE for tickets at The Bourbon Room in Hollywood.

ABOUT LAGOONA BLOO

Already breaking barriers in the mainstream as the first drag queen to be included in People Magazine's emerging artists to watch list, while receiving praise from Rolling Stone, US Magazine, Out Magazine, Queerty, Pride.com, and more, Lagoona Bloo has racked up millions of global streams since the release of her debut EP AQUA which welcomed standout single “Greedy With My Love” and was followed by 90's dance inspired pop bops “C U Tonight” and “Sticky Sweet ft. Lemon.”

Known for her soaring three octave range and trademark mermaid imagery, Lagoona is redefining the intersection between pop and drag while using her music to heal from growing up as a queer kid in a conservative, Mexican American household.

Previously opening for Vincint, europop icons Aqua, Alaska Thunderf's 34-city North American Red 4 Filth tour and taking to the stage at Kim Petras' album release party, Lagoona has also performed on NBC's The Voice and America's Got Talent and is quickly becoming one of the most iconic pop acts to emerge from New York City.

photo credit: Tanner Abel