Lagoona Bloo Releases New Single 'TMFO'

The track arrives alongside a new visualizer.

By: Jan. 17, 2024

Trailblazing drag popstar Lagoona Bloo has released her high-powered new single “TMFO,” inspired by her own confidence-boosting mantra (“I am the mother****ing one”) and the clarity she found during an acid trip while watching The Matrix.

Built on the realization that, like protagonist Neo, Lagoona wouldn't be the “one” until she believed it herself, “TMFO” is a reminder that we're capable of achieving anything we set our minds to. Listen to the single from her upcoming debut album Underwater Bubble Pop, a track that brims with the unshakeable energy we all need to be carrying with us in 2024. Watch the visualizer below.

“TMFO is a mantra I've been saying to myself for the last two years!” shares Lagoona on the new single. “I have always believed that words have power, especially the ones we speak over ourselves. We create our own realities by believing the things we say and speak over our lives. So, the song ‘TMFO' is an epic affirmation of owning how amazing YOU are! I like to play it in the mornings while I make coffee and dance in my underwear to remind myself that I'm TMFO.”

Kicking off an exciting new year alongside her electrifying headline show at New York's Joe's Pub, “TMFO” follows a breakout 2023 which saw Lagoona release a string of critically-acclaimed new singles including sex-positive “Toys” and iconic dance pop anthem “Elle Woods,” open for europop icons Aqua in New York to kick off their world tour, take to the stage at Kim Petras' Feed The Beast album release party, feature as the first drag queen to be included in People Magazine's emerging artists to watch list, and receive praise from Rolling Stone, Out Magazine, Queerty, Pride.com, and more for redefining the intersection between pop and drag with polished hooks, platinum vocals, and shimmering pop melodies.

Known for her trademark mermaid imagery, Lagoona's upcoming debut album Underwater Bubble Pop is an ocean-dipped trove of self-love and self-discovery. Releasing a song in Spanish for the first time on “Toys” – a tongue in cheek reclamation of the parts of herself she was taught to suppress which arrived alongside English and Spanglish lo-fi, BTS visualizers starring award-winning actor and Broadway veteran Nick Adams (Priscilla Queen of The Desert, Fire Island) – Lagoona also made waves for her high-energy single “Elle Woods.”

About overcoming being underestimated and the power of owning everything that you are, “Elle Woods” received a star-studded, bubblegum pink music video featuring RuPaul's Drag Race royalty Kerri Colby, Marcia Marcia Marcia, and Olivia Lux, all playing different versions of Elle Woods alongside viral TikTok star Julian Burzynski.

PRESS HERE to watch the video which was choreographed by drag icon Laganja Estranja who also makes an appearance alongside an unforgettable cameo from Kirsten “Kiwi” Smith and Karen McCullah, the screenwriters of Legally Blonde.

Racking up millions of global streams since the release of her debut EP AQUA, which welcomed standout single “Greedy With My Love” and was followed by 90's dance inspired pop bops “C U Tonight” and “Sticky Sweet ft. Lemon,” Lagoona uses music as a way to heal from growing up queer in a conservative, Mexican American household. Previously opening for Vincint and teaming up with RuPaul's Drag Race legend Alaska Thunderf to release a cover of Vengaboys' “Boom, Boom, Boom, Boom!!,” Lagoona is quickly becoming one of the most iconic pop acts to emerge from New York City this decade.

photo credit: Tanner Abel



