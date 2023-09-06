Lady Gaga Featured on The Rolling Stones' New Album

Lady Gaga is featured on The Rolling Stones' new album, "Hackney Diamonds." The album is set for an October 20 release.

During a special event in Hackney in East London, the group shared new details of their upcoming album with Jimmy Fallon. The single featuring Lady Gaga is titled "Sweet Sound of Heaven."

The album will also feature Stevie Wonder and Paul McCartney. The first single, "Angry," is out now.

The 12-track album, for which full track list information will be revealed in due course, was recorded in various locations around the world, including Henson Recording Studios, Los Angeles; Metropolis Studios, London; Sanctuary Studios, Nassau, Bahamas; Electric Lady Studios, New York; and The Hit Factory/Germano Studios, also in New York.

The album is their first studio set of new material since 2005's A Bigger Bang, coincidently released on 6thSeptember 18 years ago.

Since then, the Stones have continued to smash box office records for fun on a series of global sellout tours and released 2016's Grammy Award winning ‘Blue & Lonesome’, which featured their brilliant versions of many of the blues tracks that helped shape their sound, and topped album charts around the world. Last year, they thrilled European audiences totalling nearly a quarter of a million on the anniversary Sixty tour.

Hackney Diamonds marks The Stones (Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, Ronnie Wood) first collaboration with New York-born producer and musician Andrew Watt, who was named Producer of the Year at the 2021 GRAMMY® Awards and has worked with Post Malone, Iggy Pop and Elton John.

The exhilarating 'Angry' is accompanied by a music video directed by Francois Rousselet, whose credits include work with Nike, Diesel, Pharrell Williams, and on the Stones' 'Ride 'Em On Down,' from Blue & Lonesome. The new promo clip stars Emmy-nominated actress Sydney Sweeney (The White Lotus, Euphoria, The Handmaid's Tale).

Watch Lady Gaga perform "Gimme Shelter" with The Rolling Stones here:

Lady Gaga has amassed an extraordinary 31 million global album sales and 171 million single sales, making her one of the best-selling musicians of all-time. She was nominated for an Academy Award for her performance in 2018's "A Star is Born". She won Academy and Golden Globe Awards for co-writing the hit song, "Shallow" from A Star Is Born.

In 2021, Lady Gaga starred as Patrizia Reggiani in House of Gucci, alongside Adam Driver, Al Pacino, Jeremy Irons, Selma Hayek, and more. Gaga won the New York Film Critics Circle Award for Best Actress for her performance in the film.

The original Rolling Stones, consisting of Brian Jones (rhythm guitar, harmonica), Mick Jagger (lead vocals), Keith Richards (lead guitar, backing vocals), Bill Wyman (bass), Charlie Watts (drums), were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1989 and the UK Music Hall of Fame in 2004. Rolling Stone magazine ranked them fourth on the "100 Greatest Artists of All Time" list and their estimated album sales are above 250 million.

They have released 30 studio albums, 18 live albums and numerous compilations. Let It Bleed (1969) was their first of five consecutive No. 1 studio and live albums in the UK. Sticky Fingers (1971) was the first of eight consecutive No. 1 studio albums in the US. In 2008, the band ranked 10th on the Billboard Hot 100 All-Time Top Artists chart. In 2012, the band celebrated its 50th anniversary.

Listen to The Rolling Stones' new single here: