Lady Gaga Featured on The Rolling Stones' New Album

The album is set for an October 20 release.

By: Sep. 06, 2023

POPULAR

Broadway Streaming Guide: September 2023 - Where to Stream THE LITTLE MERMAID & More Photo 1 Broadway Streaming Guide: September 2023 - What to Watch!
Album Review: Joplin & Virginia Woolf Live Inside Mary Bridget Davies On Her New Live Albu Photo 2 Mary Bridget Davies Frees Her Mind Musically
The Close Releases New Single and Music Video 'Coming To Break Your Heart' Photo 3 The Close Releases New Single and Music Video 'Coming To Break Your Heart'
Zach Bryan Sets 'The Quittin Time' 2024 Tour Dates Photo 4 Zach Bryan Sets 'The Quittin Time' 2024 Tour Dates

Lady Gaga Featured on The Rolling Stones' New Album

Lady Gaga is featured on The Rolling Stones' new album, "Hackney Diamonds." The album is set for an October 20 release.

During a special event in Hackney in East London, the group shared new details of their upcoming album with Jimmy Fallon. The single featuring Lady Gaga is titled "Sweet Sound of Heaven."

The album will also feature Stevie Wonder and Paul McCartney. The first single, "Angry," is out now.

The 12-track album, for which full track list information will be revealed in due course, was recorded in various locations around the world, including Henson Recording Studios, Los Angeles; Metropolis Studios, London; Sanctuary Studios, Nassau, Bahamas; Electric Lady Studios, New York; and The Hit Factory/Germano Studios, also in New York. 

The album is their first studio set of new material since 2005's A Bigger Bang, coincidently released on 6thSeptember 18 years ago.

Since then, the Stones have continued to smash box office records for fun on a series of global sellout tours and released 2016's Grammy Award winning ‘Blue & Lonesome’, which featured their brilliant versions of many of the blues tracks that helped shape their sound, and topped album charts around the world. Last year, they thrilled European audiences totalling nearly a quarter of a million on the anniversary Sixty tour.

Hackney Diamonds marks The Stones (Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, Ronnie Wood) first collaboration with New York-born producer and musician Andrew Watt, who was named Producer of the Year at the 2021 GRAMMY® Awards and has worked with Post Malone, Iggy Pop and Elton John.

The exhilarating 'Angry' is accompanied by a music video directed by Francois Rousselet, whose credits include work with Nike, Diesel, Pharrell Williams, and on the Stones' 'Ride 'Em On Down,' from Blue & Lonesome. The new promo clip stars Emmy-nominated actress Sydney Sweeney (The White Lotus, Euphoria, The Handmaid's Tale). 

Watch Lady Gaga perform "Gimme Shelter" with The Rolling Stones here:

Lady Gaga has amassed an extraordinary 31 million global album sales and 171 million single sales, making her one of the best-selling musicians of all-time. She was nominated for an Academy Award for her performance in 2018's "A Star is Born". She won Academy and Golden Globe Awards for co-writing the hit song, "Shallow" from A Star Is Born.

In 2021, Lady Gaga starred as Patrizia Reggiani in House of Gucci, alongside Adam Driver, Al Pacino, Jeremy Irons, Selma Hayek, and more. Gaga won the New York Film Critics Circle Award for Best Actress for her performance in the film.

Academy Award, Golden Globe and 12-time Grammy-winner Lady Gaga is a one-of-a kind artist and performer. She has amassed an outstanding 36 million global album sales, 60 billion streams and 393 million in song consumption, making her one of the best-selling musicians of all time. Gaga is also one of the biggest living forces in social media with over 55 million followers on Facebook, over 84 million followers on Twitter and over 51 million followers on Instagram.

The original Rolling Stones, consisting of Brian Jones (rhythm guitar, harmonica), Mick Jagger (lead vocals), Keith Richards (lead guitar, backing vocals), Bill Wyman (bass), Charlie Watts (drums), were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1989 and the UK Music Hall of Fame in 2004. Rolling Stone magazine ranked them fourth on the "100 Greatest Artists of All Time" list and their estimated album sales are above 250 million.

They have released 30 studio albums, 18 live albums and numerous compilations. Let It Bleed (1969) was their first of five consecutive No. 1 studio and live albums in the UK. Sticky Fingers (1971) was the first of eight consecutive No. 1 studio albums in the US. In 2008, the band ranked 10th on the Billboard Hot 100 All-Time Top Artists chart. In 2012, the band celebrated its 50th anniversary.

Listen to The Rolling Stones' new single here:



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Hooveriii Share New Single The Ship That I Sail Photo
Hooveriii Share New Single 'The Ship That I Sail'

Hooveriii (Hoover 3) will release their new LP Pointe via The Reverberation Appreciation Society / Levitation. The album was inspired by ‘60s psychedelic act Pisces to Phil Lynott’s solo releases and pioneering electronic acts like Tangerine Dream and the end result is a collection of songs that are more about creating a specific type of feeling.

2
MS Mr Releases a New & Final Single Saturn Return Photo
MS Mr Releases a New & Final Single 'Saturn Return'

With their signature blend of dark electro currents, undeniable pop hooks, and haunting atmospheres, they garnered equal attention for their style and surreal candy-colored gothic aesthetics, made iconic in video collaborations with creative powerhouses like Luke Gilford, Austin Peters, BRTHR, Tyler Kolhoff, Mafalda Millies, and Tabitha Denholm.

3
Tayler Holder Gets 1.4 Million Views On TikTok For Teaser of New Single Photo
Tayler Holder Gets 1.4 Million Views On TikTok For Teaser of New Single

Country music singer-songwriter Tayler Holder has fans clamoring in anticipation for his next single release “Someone You Knew” set for release on September 29th. With this release Tayler continues to carve his own lane in the country music world as he releases more classic singles further cementing himself in the Country landscape.

4
Kings Elliot Releases Its My Birthday Photo
Kings Elliot Releases 'It's My Birthday'

The track arrives following a busy few months in which Kings Elliot performed a sold out headline show at London’s Omeara, opened for Lana Del Rey at Hyde Park and recorded a plethora of exciting new music. 'It's My Birthday' explores the complex feelings of pressure, guilt & sadness that birthdays can trigger within us.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

Tayler Holder Gets 1.4 Million Views On TikTok For Teaser of Forthcoming Single 'Someone You Knew'Tayler Holder Gets 1.4 Million Views On TikTok For Teaser of Forthcoming Single 'Someone You Knew'
NCIS: SYDNEY to Premiere on CBS in NovemberNCIS: SYDNEY to Premiere on CBS in November
Kings Elliot Releases 'It's My Birthday'Kings Elliot Releases 'It's My Birthday'
Wolfgang Muthspiel Shares New Song From New AlbumWolfgang Muthspiel Shares New Song From New Album

Videos

Watch Chlöe Bailey's Tiny Desk Concert Video
Watch Chlöe Bailey's Tiny Desk Concert
Lady Gaga Debuts New Jazz Version of 'Stupid Love' in Las Vegas Video
Lady Gaga Debuts New Jazz Version of 'Stupid Love' in Las Vegas
Kylie Minogue Releases Brand New Video Tension Video
Kylie Minogue Releases Brand New Video Tension
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD
THE LION KING
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
THE BOOK OF MORMON
SHUCKED