Lady Gaga Celebrates 15 Year Anniversary of Debut Album 'The Fame'

Lady Gaga celebrates the 15-year anniversary of her historic debut album The Fame released August 19, 2008. The 6x RIAA certified platinum album has sold over 23 million copies worldwide and boasts certified diamond singles “Just Dance” (11x platinum) and “Poker Face” (10x platinum) and multi-platinum singles “Paparazzi” (5x platinum) and “LoveGame” (3x platinum).

The Fame is the longest running #1 album on the Billboard Dance/Electronic Chart of all time with over 175 non-consecutive weeks to date. The album ranks #12 on Billboard’s Top 200 Albums of All Time chart and is the 6th longest-charting album by a female singer on the Billboard Top 200 chart with 319 weeks. Over the span of her career, Lady Gaga has had six consecutive #1 albums on the Billboard 200 chart, making her the first female artist to do so over a ten-year period (2011-2020).

To celebrate 15 years of The Fame, Interscope Records is releasing a limited edition translucent blue vinyl of the record and a select array of new merchandise. Shop now here.

The Fame Track List:

1. Just Dance (feat. Colby O’Donis)

2. LoveGame

3. Paparazzi

4. Poker Face

5. Eh, Eh (Nothing Else I Can Say)

6. Beautiful, Dirty, Rich

7. The Fame

8. Money Honey

9. Starstruck (feat. Space Cowboy & Flo Rida)

10. Boys Boys Boys

11. Paper Gangsta

12. Brown Eyes

13. I Like It Rough

14. Summerboy

15. Disco Heaven