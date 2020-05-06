Lady Gaga Announces Release Date For CHROMATICA

Today, Lady Gaga announced that her highly anticipated sixth studio album Chromatica will be released on May 29th via Interscope Records.

Pre-order the album here.

The album features collaborations with Ariana Grande, Elton John and Blackpink. The album is executive produced by BloodPop® and Lady Gaga.

Chromatica will be available in a variety of physical formats including standard CD, vinyl in various colors, and cassettes in various colors. In addition, Lady Gaga has launched an array of new merchandise and an exclusive vinyl color at ladygaga.com.

The first single from the album, "Stupid Love," which debuted at #1 on iTunes in 58 countries, has 300 million streams worldwide since release and marks Lady Gaga's 16thBillboard Top 10. The video, which was shot entirely on an iPhone 11 Pro, skyrocketed to number #1 trending on YouTube worldwide upon release and currently has more than 70 million views.

Tracklist

1. "Chromatica I"

2. "Alice"

3. Stupid Love"

4. "Rain On Me" (with Ariana Grande)

5. "Free Woman"

6. "Fun Tonight"

7. "Chromatica II"

8. "911"

9. "Plastic Doll"

10. "Sour Candy" (with Blackpink)

11. "Enigma"

12. "Replay"

13. "Chromatica III"

14. "Sine From Above" (with Elton John)

15. "1000 Doves"

16. "Babylon"

For more information please visit: ladygaga.com





Related Articles View More Music Stories