Lady Gaga Announces New Book CHANNEL KINDNESS

Lady Gaga has announced that she is publishing an anthology of personal stories by young people titled, Channel Kindness. The collection also features commentary by the Pop superstar with messages of empowerment, highlighting the power of kindness, and encouraging other young people to raise their voices and share their perspectives. The anthology is currently scheduled to be released on Sept. 2, 2020 and is part of Lady Gaga's BORN THIS WAY Foundation.

The stories in Channel Kindness include a young writer who discovered the power of self-love after being bullied at school, someone who started a movement to lift the stigma around mental health and another who created safe spaces for LGBTQ youth.

Rutger Bruining, CEO and founder of personal biography-writing service, StoryTerrace, believes that Lady Gaga's anthology has highlighted the power and importance of story-telling among young people.

"Channel Kindness is an embodiment of the everyday acts of kindness that uplift communities - and it's rooted in beautiful anecdotes from the perspectives of young people. Truly seeing the world through someone else's eyes is extremely potent to the health and wellbeing of our society - and the easiest avenue to achieving this is sharing our stories with one another.



Particularly among young people, intergenerational stories anchor young people as part of a larger group, and allow them to develop a sense of identity. Family stories can serve as antidotes to the pressure many teens feel as they work through these formative years - with stories acting as opportunities to learn lessons from the lives of older family members and loved ones.

At StoryTerrace, this is exactly what we try to embody - the stories we have captured serve a reminder of why we must make an effort to share experiences and truly listen to one another. One thing few of us consider is the power within the lessons and experiences that we can take from our own personal stories, as everyone has a story to tell. We want everyone to have the chance to tell their tale, and share the lessons and experiences that have shaped their lives, because when we share these stories, we are creating opportunities to get to know one another, and giving others a chance to understand you."





