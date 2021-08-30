Lady Gaga Announces 'Dawn of Chromatica' Remix Album

Lady Gaga has announced that "Dawn of Chromatica", a completely remixed version of her 2020 album, "Chromatica", will be released September 3.

Having teased the album recently on her Twitter, Gaga has teamed up with up-and-coming artists to share a newly revamped version of the album. Artists such as Rina Sawayama, Charli XCX, Bree Runway, and Grimes will join Gaga, along with collaborators from the original album, Elton John, Ariana Grande, and BLACKPINK.

"Chromatica" was released on May 29, 2020, to rave reviews. Debuting at #1 on the Billboard charts, the album gained a Grammy award for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for "Rain On Me", featuring Ariana Grande.

Recently, Gaga also announced the release of her second collaboration album with Tony Bennett, titled "Love For Sale". Releasing on October 1, the album will feature songs by the legendary Cole Porter.

