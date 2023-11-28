Lady Blacktronika Releases 'Baby I Got It' From Forthcoming EP

Following her contribution to this Spring's Gudu & Friends Vol. 1 compilation, Lady Blacktronika announces her new EP, Trablonika Daly, forthcoming 7th Dec on Peggy Gou's Gudu label, with lead track "Baby I Got It" out today.

Whether operating as Lady Blacktronika or her Femanyst alias, Akua Grant has built a deserved reputation as one of house and techno's most daring and unique artists - one that dates back 25 years now, when she first debuted as a vocalist.

“House and techno” can be a cliched catch-all term, but in Grant's case, she really has explored the extremes of both sides. Her early Lady Blacktronika work, when she earned the nickname The First Lady of Beatdown, saw her produce and narrate a style of deep house that was both sensitive and transgressive, while as Femanyst, she explores some of techno's darkest corners, all distorted kicks and serrated edges.

Her EP for Gudu kicks off with some serious intent: ‘Baby I Got It' chops its vocals rough and raw, pairing them with marching drums and the sort of idiosyncratic synth-work that feels like a Blacktronika signature at this point. ‘Sing the Blues' and ‘Hold My Hand' take things smoother, but without ever deferring to type — as ever with Grant's music, she works with such sleight of hand that it's easy to skip back three minutes previous and wonder how the hell we got here. Her tracks are just that hypnotic and hallucinatory.

Closing the EP, Octo Octa provides a remix of ‘Hold My Hand' that extends things to a full 12 minutes (note: slightly shorter on the vinyl due to time constraints), taking us out with crushed percs and held pads over some undeniable drum work.

This EP marks the final release of Gudu's busiest year to date, with music on the label in 2023 coming from Special Request, Matisa, Mogwaa, Hiver, Matrefakt, DMX Krew, Dukwa, Brain de Palma, Lady Blacktronika, Salamanda and Closet Yi.

Gudu Records will release ‘Trablonika Daly' on December 7 - on vinyl and digital download. Listen to the first single here: