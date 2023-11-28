Lady Blacktronika Releases 'Baby I Got It' From Forthcoming EP

The new EP will be released on December 7.

By: Nov. 28, 2023

POPULAR

Exclusive: Listen to T.3's New Single, 'Carry On Wayward Son' Photo 1 Exclusive: Listen to T.3's New Single, 'Carry On Wayward Son'
Betty Who to Join Shoshana Bean at Apollo Theater Holiday Concert Photo 2 Betty Who to Join Shoshana Bean at Apollo Theater Holiday Concert
Exclusive: Watch Judy Whitmore's 'Come Fly With Me' Music Video Photo 3 Exclusive: Watch Judy Whitmore's 'Come Fly With Me' Music Video
Sabrina Carpenter Drops 'Fruitcake' Holiday EP Photo 4 Sabrina Carpenter to Release Christmas EP Next Week

Lady Blacktronika Releases 'Baby I Got It' From Forthcoming EP

Following her contribution to this Spring's Gudu & Friends Vol. 1 compilation, Lady Blacktronika announces her new EP, Trablonika Daly, forthcoming 7th Dec on Peggy Gou's Gudu label, with lead track "Baby I Got It" out today.

Whether operating as Lady Blacktronika or her Femanyst alias, Akua Grant has built a deserved reputation as one of house and techno's most daring and unique artists - one that dates back 25 years now, when she first debuted as a vocalist. 

“House and techno” can be a cliched catch-all term, but in Grant's case, she really has explored the extremes of both sides. Her early Lady Blacktronika work, when she earned the nickname The First Lady of Beatdown, saw her produce and narrate a style of deep house that was both sensitive and transgressive, while as Femanyst, she explores some of techno's darkest corners, all distorted kicks and serrated edges. 

Her EP for Gudu kicks off with some serious intent: ‘Baby I Got It' chops its vocals rough and raw, pairing them with marching drums and the sort of idiosyncratic synth-work that feels like a Blacktronika signature at this point. ‘Sing the Blues' and ‘Hold My Hand' take things smoother, but without ever deferring to type — as ever with Grant's music, she works with such sleight of hand that it's easy to skip back three minutes previous and wonder how the hell we got here. Her tracks are just that hypnotic and hallucinatory. 

Closing the EP, Octo Octa provides a remix of ‘Hold My Hand' that extends things to a full 12 minutes (note: slightly shorter on the vinyl due to time constraints), taking us out with crushed percs and held pads over some undeniable drum work.

This EP marks the final release of Gudu's busiest year to date, with music on the label in 2023 coming from Special Request, Matisa, Mogwaa, Hiver, Matrefakt, DMX Krew, Dukwa, Brain de Palma, Lady Blacktronika, Salamanda and Closet Yi.

Gudu Records will release ‘Trablonika Daly' on December 7 - on vinyl and digital download. Listen to the first single here:



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Latin Grammy Winner Andrés Cepeda Announces U.S. Tour And More Photo
Latin Grammy Winner Andrés Cepeda Announces U.S. Tour And More

Latin Grammy winner Andrés Cepeda announces his upcoming U.S. tour, 'Tengo Ganas.' Don't miss this exciting opportunity to see him live in 2024!

2
Giora Releases Debut Album ITS SO QUIET BUT I HEAR YOU Photo
Giora Releases Debut Album IT'S SO QUIET BUT I HEAR YOU

Experimental pop singer-songwriter Giora has released his highly anticipated debut album 'It's So Quiet But I Hear You'. Discover his unique sound and captivating lyrics in this must-listen album.

3
Chris Janson Keeps Taking Us Down the Holiday Road With New Single Photo
Chris Janson Keeps Taking Us Down the 'Holiday Road' With New Single

Last night, multi-Platinum Country music star, Chris Janson, closed out ABC's 'The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration' with his electrifying cover of the joyful classic tune, 'Holiday Road.' The toe-tapping song, written by the legendary Lindsey Buckingham, holds cherished memories for so many. Watch the video!

4
Real Bad Man & YUNGMORPHEUS Unveiled The Chalice & The Blade Photo
Real Bad Man & YUNGMORPHEUS Unveiled 'The Chalice & The Blade'

Real Bad Man and YUNGMORPHEUS are excited to release their new album The Chalice & The Blade is out now. The album features Boldy James, Kool Keith, Grip, Blu, Fatboi Sharif, and more. Along with the album, the pair unveil the official music video for 'Youngblood Priest/THX-1138,' watch now!

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Videos: Watch Every Taylor Swift Dance on DANCING WITH THE STARS Video
Videos: Watch Every Taylor Swift Dance on DANCING WITH THE STARS
Watch Reneé Rapp's 'Tummy Hurts' Music Video With Coco Jones Video
Watch Reneé Rapp's 'Tummy Hurts' Music Video With Coco Jones
Watch a New RENAISSANCE: A FILM BY BEYONCE Trailer Video
Watch a New RENAISSANCE: A FILM BY BEYONCE Trailer
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central THE BOOK OF MORMON
SPAMALOT
APPROPRIATE
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
SIX
HAMILTON