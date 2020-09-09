Lady A and Blxck Cxsper to Appear On Artists Together Round Table Live Stream

Find the link to the stream below.

The #ArtistsTogether Round Table found its inception in June, 2020. Amidst mounting injustice, inequity, and unrest, musician Lee Moretti of The Furies (and formerly a touring member of Third Eye Blind), saw an opportunity to cede the stage to Artists of Color.

What began as a community share through Rockwood Music Hall's Livestream continued to thousands raised for the ACLU and Black Lives Matter, all the while showcasing both upstart and seasoned talent from all parts of the country and in all styles. Kimberly Davis (Nile Rodgers / Chic), Rachel Jayson, SF1, and Raydar Ellis are only some of the artists who have shared and performed on #AritstsTogether, as the platform continues to grow and create opportunities for performance, conversation, discovery, and connection. Partnered with Jillian Santella of One in a Million Media and Edward Neal Belt III of Harbinger Entertainment, there is only growth for the future of #ArtistsTogether.

This edition of #ArtistsTogether will livestream to both Facebook and YouTube, officially launching their new YouTube Channel. Returning with performances and conversation with both blues and soul icon Lady A, and Blxck Cxsper, of Trans Trenderz. All in attendance are encouraged to donate via links to the ACLU and Black Lives Matter, in support of the movement to create real civil and social equity in the United States and beyond.

The round table will stream here.

