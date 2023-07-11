Lachi Announces 'Lift Me Up' Single With James Ian Ft. Gaelynn Lea

The single, featuring Broadway musician Gaelynn Lea, for a July 25 release.

By: Jul. 11, 2023

POPULAR

Album Review: Nicole Zuraitis Releases New Album Of Her Latest Jazz with HOW LOVE BEGINS Photo 1 Nicole Zuraitis Makes Art Inspired By Art
Music Review: NEW YORK, NEW YORK Sounds Good, Sounds Good Photo 2 NEW YORK, NEW YORK A Cast Album Done Right
JVKE Releases New Remix of Global Hit Single 'Golden Hour” With SB19 Photo 3 JVKE Releases New Remix of Global Hit Single 'Golden Hour” With SB19
Alanis Morissette, Shania Twain & More Join All-Star Lineup of CNN's 'The Fourth in Americ Photo 4 Alanis Morissette & More Join CNN’s 'The Fourth in America' Special

Lachi Announces 'Lift Me Up' Single With James Ian Ft. Gaelynn Lea

Recording artist and award-winning advocate Lachi and acclaimed songwriter James Ian has announced a new single and video, “Lift Me Up” featuring Broadway musician Gaelynn Lea, for a July 25 release.

The single honors renowned disability rights activist Judy Heumann who passed away earlier this year, celebrating Disability Pride Month and marking the 50th anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act. “Lift Me Up” was co-written with April Rose, with mixing and mastering from KULICK.

The video, directed by Day Al-Mohamed (PBS American Masters) and Catriona Rubenis-Stevens, was produced by a majority disabled production team, and features three notable Sign Language performers - Amber Galloway, Otis Jones (aka SlntWrld) and Nell Russell.

Judy Heumann was the quintessential champion for disability rights and breaking barriers. She took on the New York Board of Education, the Federal Government, shut down streets, and organized national sit-ins paving the way for all the ADA benefits we see today. A fierce leader, friend, selfless change maker and a legend in the disability community, she was a good friend to both Lachi and James Ian. Judy passed away in March of 2023. 

Discussing the project, Lachi stated, “After my good friend and mentor Judy Heumann passed, I began writing this song really just to cope. And wow this thing has blown up in such a beautiful way. I couldn’t have asked for a better cast of co-writers, performers and crew to lift up inclusion, community and belonging in this way.

As artists it is our job to tell compelling stories through competitive art in hopes to create social impact. However, every single human involved in this project worked from a place of love, and it shines brightly through this piece. I believe we as a society are ready. Ready for authentic, compelling, quality content celebrating Disability Culture.”

“‘Lift Me Up’ is a song to honor Judy Heumann. Forever indebted to her for her activism and all she accomplished,” notes James Ian. “But also I just really valued her friendship. I’m grateful to Lachi for pulling everyone together and having me involved.”

“I’m really excited to be involved in this song because Judy was someone that I met and was a mentor for me when I was getting more involved in disability advocacy,” added Gaelynn Lea. “It will be cool to honor her with a song in this new community that we’ve been building in the last several years.”

The video, a salute to Deaf Culture, was created by an award winning, BIPOC, LGBTQ, disabled team, directed and produced by Catriona Rubenis-Stevens, co-directed by Day Al-Mohammed, with DP Caroline Mariko Stucky, edited by Jake Primmerman, and starring three superstar ASL performers.

Discussing their  involvement in the project, Amber Galloway stated, “I have worked with several people making ASL videos and I have to say what’s been created here is by far the best I have ever seen!! Thanks to all for creating magic with such incredible artists to honor such an incredible woman.”

Otis Jones added, “I’m happy to be a part of this project with Lachi. This is what it’s about. Raising disability and access.”

“Lift Me Up” was released through RAMPD Records, part of the RAMPD organization (Recording Artists and Music Professionals with Disabilities). RAMPD is a global network bringing accessibility and inclusion to the music industry has quickly become a difference maker in the industry. The RAMPD website - www.rampd.org - is intended to be a one-stop shop for to search, connect and hire RAMPD’s community of professional music creators and industry talent. It was built using "Accessible-First" design, ensuring full accessibility to site features for both frontend and backend users.



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Drab Majesty Uncover The Skin and The Glove Photo
Drab Majesty Uncover 'The Skin and The Glove'

Drab Majesty have shared a second track from their forthcoming mini-album, An Object in Motion. Alongside the new track, they have also announced European tour dates for this fall as well as an appearance at Darker Waves Festival in Southern California alongside New Order, Tears for Fears, and more.

2
Jon Regen Releases New Album Satisfied Mind Photo
Jon Regen Releases New Album 'Satisfied Mind'

Jon Regen released his long-awaited new album Satisfied Mind via Symphonic, along with the album’s fourth single “Wake Me Up” featuring bass legend Pino Palladino. This week, after celebrating the album’s second single “Nobody But You” for seven straight weeks on their A-List playlist, Jazz FM made “Wake Me Up” their “Breakfast Track of the Week.”

3
Altin Gün Share Remixes of Kalk Gidelim & Su Sızıyor Photo
Altin Gün Share Remixes of 'Kalk Gidelim' & 'Su Sızıyor'

'Kalk Gidelim' (remixed by the band’s percussionist Chris Bruining) is a cumbia-driven remix, inspired by Argentina's cumbia villera movement, while 'Su Sızıyor' (remixed by Bruining in tandem with Altin Gün bassist Jasper Verhulst) is a digidub-style remix with lots of King Tubby-inspired reverbs and phasers.

4
Morgan Wade Releases New Single 80s Movie Photo
Morgan Wade Releases New Single '80's Movie'

Critical darling Morgan Wade has released another preview of her eagerly awaited second album Psychopath, as she releases ‘80’s Movie.' The upbeat, breezy track was written by Wade and frequent collaborator Sadler Vaden. Excitement continues to grow for Psychopath, an astounding 13-track LP crafted with the help of notable musical talents.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

Gibson Brands Appoints Cesar Gueikian as Permanent CEOGibson Brands Appoints Cesar Gueikian as Permanent CEO
Silversun Pickups Share Their Cover Of Joe Jackson's 'I'm The Man'Silversun Pickups Share Their Cover Of Joe Jackson's 'I'm The Man'
Interview: THEATER CAMP Stars Jimmy Tatro & Owen Thiele Look Back on Their Camp ExperiencesInterview: THEATER CAMP Stars Jimmy Tatro & Owen Thiele Look Back on Their Camp Experiences
Little Monarch Releases New Single 'Tears'Little Monarch Releases New Single 'Tears'

Videos

Video: Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform 'Vampire' Video Video: Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform 'Vampire'
Watch Jake Shears Perform 'Too Much Music' on LIVE Video
Watch Jake Shears Perform 'Too Much Music' on LIVE
Sebastián Yatra Joins Lang Lang For 'Dos Oruguitas' Performance Video
Sebastián Yatra Joins Lang Lang For 'Dos Oruguitas' Performance
Go Behind Reneé Rapp's 'Snow Angel' Music Video Video
Go Behind Reneé Rapp's 'Snow Angel' Music Video
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel LET'S CALL HER PATTY
WICKED
GREY HOUSE
Ticket CentralPixel THE COTTAGE
PETER PAN GOES WRONG
PARADE