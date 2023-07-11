Lachi Announces 'Lift Me Up' Single With James Ian Ft. Gaelynn Lea

Recording artist and award-winning advocate Lachi and acclaimed songwriter James Ian has announced a new single and video, “Lift Me Up” featuring Broadway musician Gaelynn Lea, for a July 25 release.

The single honors renowned disability rights activist Judy Heumann who passed away earlier this year, celebrating Disability Pride Month and marking the 50th anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act. “Lift Me Up” was co-written with April Rose, with mixing and mastering from KULICK.

The video, directed by Day Al-Mohamed (PBS American Masters) and Catriona Rubenis-Stevens, was produced by a majority disabled production team, and features three notable Sign Language performers - Amber Galloway, Otis Jones (aka SlntWrld) and Nell Russell.

Judy Heumann was the quintessential champion for disability rights and breaking barriers. She took on the New York Board of Education, the Federal Government, shut down streets, and organized national sit-ins paving the way for all the ADA benefits we see today. A fierce leader, friend, selfless change maker and a legend in the disability community, she was a good friend to both Lachi and James Ian. Judy passed away in March of 2023.

Discussing the project, Lachi stated, “After my good friend and mentor Judy Heumann passed, I began writing this song really just to cope. And wow this thing has blown up in such a beautiful way. I couldn’t have asked for a better cast of co-writers, performers and crew to lift up inclusion, community and belonging in this way.

As artists it is our job to tell compelling stories through competitive art in hopes to create social impact. However, every single human involved in this project worked from a place of love, and it shines brightly through this piece. I believe we as a society are ready. Ready for authentic, compelling, quality content celebrating Disability Culture.”

“‘Lift Me Up’ is a song to honor Judy Heumann. Forever indebted to her for her activism and all she accomplished,” notes James Ian. “But also I just really valued her friendship. I’m grateful to Lachi for pulling everyone together and having me involved.”

“I’m really excited to be involved in this song because Judy was someone that I met and was a mentor for me when I was getting more involved in disability advocacy,” added Gaelynn Lea. “It will be cool to honor her with a song in this new community that we’ve been building in the last several years.”

The video, a salute to Deaf Culture, was created by an award winning, BIPOC, LGBTQ, disabled team, directed and produced by Catriona Rubenis-Stevens, co-directed by Day Al-Mohammed, with DP Caroline Mariko Stucky, edited by Jake Primmerman, and starring three superstar ASL performers.

Discussing their involvement in the project, Amber Galloway stated, “I have worked with several people making ASL videos and I have to say what’s been created here is by far the best I have ever seen!! Thanks to all for creating magic with such incredible artists to honor such an incredible woman.”

Otis Jones added, “I’m happy to be a part of this project with Lachi. This is what it’s about. Raising disability and access.”

“Lift Me Up” was released through RAMPD Records, part of the RAMPD organization (Recording Artists and Music Professionals with Disabilities). RAMPD is a global network bringing accessibility and inclusion to the music industry has quickly become a difference maker in the industry. The RAMPD website - www.rampd.org - is intended to be a one-stop shop for to search, connect and hire RAMPD’s community of professional music creators and industry talent. It was built using "Accessible-First" design, ensuring full accessibility to site features for both frontend and backend users.