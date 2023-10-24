La Shana Latrice Releases Empowering Song 'I Found It'

Produced by Those Guys, this cinematic anthem showcases La Shana Latrice's vast vocal range. Stream it now!

By: Oct. 24, 2023

POPULAR

Cher Debuts First Christmas Album With Darlene Love, Stevie Wonder, Michael Bublé & More Photo 1 Cher Debuts Christmas Album With Darlene Love, Stevie Wonder & More
Album Review: JUDY GARLAND: THE TWO-A-DAY IS BACK IN TOWN, Brings Our Judy Into Your Livin Photo 2 Judy Garland TWO-A-DAY Live Album A Treasure
Taylor Swift Drops '1989 (Taylor's Version)' With Five New Tracks Photo 3 Taylor Swift Drops '1989 (Taylor's Version)' With Five New Tracks
Britney Spears Regrets Turning Down CHICAGO Movie Musical Role: 'I Had Power Back Then' Photo 4 Britney Spears Regrets Turning Down CHICAGO Movie Musical Role

La Shana Latrice Releases Empowering Song 'I Found It'

La Shana Latrice has had a busy year. The budding singer is already back with a new single, "I Found It." The songstress is fresh off the release of her sophomore album, "Faith." "I Found It" has a similar theme to the seven-track LP, and further allows La Shana Latrice to showcase her vast vocal range.

"I Found It" is a Gospel, R&B/Soul song that has a cinematic, anthemic feel to it. The record carries soul-stirring lyrics and harmonies, and blends perfectly with the overall message behind the track. "I Found It" is a motivational record that urges fans to look within and find that spark or inspiration needed to find what they are looking for in life. "'I Found It' aims to inspire listeners to tap into what lies within them and not stop until they've found it," La Shana Latrice explains.

The uplifting instrumental was produced by production duo Those Guys, which consists of Amore Jones and Jeremiah Adkins. The former, Amore Jones, also penned "I Found It." La Shana Latrice's vocals take the song to the next level through her emphatic, heartfelt singing.

Although UK sensation La Shana Latrice may be billed as an up-and-coming artist, she is no stranger to doing major things as she has worked with many high-profile talents such as having had Idris Elba feature on the remix of her single, "Let It Flow." The empowering anthem, "I Found It," serves as a prelude of what's to come. La Shana Latrice plans to end the year on a high note with her upcoming EP. As anticipation builds, find some peace in "I Found It."

Stream "I Found It" here: https://open.spotify.com/track/6pBxU1CuJpco03zLFkr95Q

Follow La Shana Latrice:

http://instagram.com/lashanalatrice

http://tiktok.com/@lashanalatrice

http://threads.net/@lashanalatrice



2023 Regional Awards


RELATED STORIES - Music

1
PoC Studios & New Breed Form Joint Venture To Manage Asian Artists In U.S. Photo
PoC Studios & New Breed Form Joint Venture To Manage Asian Artists In U.S.

New Breed currently manages many top artists from Japan, Thailand, Philippines, Korea and U.S. The partnership will showcase New Breed's amazing roster of international artists and expand their global footprint by including musicians from Bangladesh, India, Pakistan, and other countries across Asia and Africa.

2
Phoebe Go Releases New Single Something You Were Trying Photo
Phoebe Go Releases New Single 'Something You Were Trying'

Phoebe Go releases a new single and announces 2024 tour dates in her latest update. Produced by ARIA nominated Simon Lam (Charli XCX, Cub Sport, Allday, Juice Webster, Gretta Ray), “Something You Were Trying” is the first single from the Melbourne alt/indie artist's debut album.

3
Kaien Cruz Presents Long-Awaited Debut Album Kaien Photo
Kaien Cruz Presents Long-Awaited Debut Album 'Kaien'

Featuring production from the likes of Dan Farber (Lizzo, Tkay Maidza, Dragonette), Os Young (Xenia Manasseh, Ray Vaughn), and Sonic Major (Chxrry22, Dreamville, Don Toliver), Kaien’s signature songwriting shines through on each of the record’s 12 tracks, intertwined with “Tell No One” and previous releases “Black Ice'' and “I Lay.”

4
Rocket Share New Single Future Memory Photo
Rocket Share New Single 'Future Memory'

ROCKET has released a new single and music video titled 'Future Memory.' Check out the latest from this talented artist. “Future Memory” opens with interlocking guitar before ripping into a massive chorus, and the charming visual follows the misadventures of a real life rocket.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Watch Pentatonix & Jennifer Hudson Perform 'How Great Thou Art' Video
Watch Pentatonix & Jennifer Hudson Perform 'How Great Thou Art'
Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform a Secret Show With New 'GUTS' Tracks Video
Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform a Secret Show With New 'GUTS' Tracks
Watch a Preview of Maria Callas' Restored Paris 1958 Performance Video
Watch a Preview of Maria Callas' Restored Paris 1958 Performance
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
THE SHARK IS BROKEN
HADESTOWN
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
THE COTTAGE
THE LION KING