La Shana Latrice Releases Empowering Song 'I Found It'

La Shana Latrice has had a busy year. The budding singer is already back with a new single, "I Found It." The songstress is fresh off the release of her sophomore album, "Faith." "I Found It" has a similar theme to the seven-track LP, and further allows La Shana Latrice to showcase her vast vocal range.

"I Found It" is a Gospel, R&B/Soul song that has a cinematic, anthemic feel to it. The record carries soul-stirring lyrics and harmonies, and blends perfectly with the overall message behind the track. "I Found It" is a motivational record that urges fans to look within and find that spark or inspiration needed to find what they are looking for in life. "'I Found It' aims to inspire listeners to tap into what lies within them and not stop until they've found it," La Shana Latrice explains.

The uplifting instrumental was produced by production duo Those Guys, which consists of Amore Jones and Jeremiah Adkins. The former, Amore Jones, also penned "I Found It." La Shana Latrice's vocals take the song to the next level through her emphatic, heartfelt singing.

Although UK sensation La Shana Latrice may be billed as an up-and-coming artist, she is no stranger to doing major things as she has worked with many high-profile talents such as having had Idris Elba feature on the remix of her single, "Let It Flow." The empowering anthem, "I Found It," serves as a prelude of what's to come. La Shana Latrice plans to end the year on a high note with her upcoming EP. As anticipation builds, find some peace in "I Found It."

Stream "I Found It" here: https://open.spotify.com/track/6pBxU1CuJpco03zLFkr95Q

