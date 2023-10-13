La Based Duo Crush Club Announce 'The Sun' Ep & Release 'Sunshine'

The LA duo Crush Club announce their upcoming The Sun EP to come out on 11.10 via Symphonic, and with this, the electro disco house duo of vocalist TC Milan and producer/multi-instrumentalist Le Chev share their first thrilling track “Sunshine” here.

Crush Club about "Sunshine": "Sunshine is the moment you realize where your happiness is, and that you're already on the road towards it. Though there are accidents and detours, it's a delight to be here. Musically we were inspired by two of our favorite songwriters, Stevie Wonder and George Michael.

Using our patented "make a disco song and then sample ourselves" technique and the blueprint for uplifting, soulful pop anthems, we aimed to take Sunshine to a spiritual level. We're happy to announce that it's the lead single off an upcoming EP that we're excited to release very soon."

In 2022 the powerhouse pairing released "Will I See You Again?", their second release on D4 D4NCE which made Consequence's Best of the Week: "A yearning dancefloor number that plays to both members' strengths: Vocalist TC Milan flaunts his sly, delicate melodies with an ample amount of longing and desire, while producer Le Chev works through a highly-percussive house beat that keeps the track's momentum at a scintillating high."

The duo's recent collaborations include "O Retha" with LP Giobbi, a feature with Purple Disco Machine, and remixes for Ava Max, SOFI TUKKER, Sigrid, Kim Petras & Jake Shears.

This past spring Le Chev co-produced tracks for LP Giobbi's debut album Light Places on Ninja Tune alongside DJ Tennis, and the Jake Shears solo album Last Man Dancing on Mute Records alongside Boys Noize. Crush Club's live show captivates audiences, with TC Milan's boundless energetic stage presence channeling the late Freddie Mercury, and Le Chev's thumping bass lines commanding a groove.

Their uplifting music has been featured extensively in fashion campaigns, video games and TV, with recent synchs including "Believer" on the FIFA22 Volta Soundtrack & HBO's Genera+ion, "My Man" in the Queer as Folk 2022 reboot, and "Trust" soundtracking the Tommy Hilfiger FW22 campaign. Crush Club first arrived on the scene with "We Dance" on Another Rhythm Records in 2018, which BBC1 Radio's Annie Mac instantly named “Hottest Record in The World.”

A classic in the same celebratory vein as Indeep's “Last Night A DJ Saved My Life,” “We Dance” pays homage to the life-affirming and inclusive qualities of the dance floor, a central theme in Crush Club's music: We dance, we make the club our home / We chant all night to free our souls / We dance!

On Sunday, October 22, Crush Club will celebrate the release of “Sunshine” at their monthly party SLUSHIE Hosted by Crush Club. The parties are held at LA's Little Joy with DJs all day and drag shows, more info here.