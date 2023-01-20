LUNIKK To Release New Single 'VIOLET HOUR!'

Lunikk is an Eastern-European experimental-pop duo created by Kristina Yordanova and Denny Popov. When the two met, just a couple of years ago, Denny was in a rock band and Kristina was deeply deluded that music wasn't something she wanted to pursue. But after many shared moments and conversations, they realized that their brains were chattering at the same frequency.

As fate would have it, while Kristina kept a notebook with written poetry (entitled "Let's Live on Mars") Denny's band broke up, and slowly but surely the two discovered they wanted to hate and love the world together through the same melodies.

Consequently, they promised each other that there will be no compromises and that no ego can get in the way. They built a studio in a room of their apartment and 2 years and many cigarettes later, their imaginary world started to shape itself, a world that is based on the grey reality they are living in but delivered in a way anybody can relate to.

The beats and instrumentals are all done by Denny, but the vocal lines and the messages are framed by Kristina. Influenced by artists such as Robert Johnson, Son House, Pink Floyd, Led Zeppelin, Muse, Coldplay, twenty one pilots, Lorde, and Billie Eilish, to name a few. Their name comes from the Bulgarian word for "Moon".

The duo release their brand-new single 'Violet Hour' today via Cleopatra Records alongside a colourful and psychedelic music video. Speaking about the track, the band commented: "Violet Hour is for people who like to stay in their melancholy for longer sometimes because it brings them peace and comfort."

Watch the new music video here: