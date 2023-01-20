Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
LUNIKK To Release New Single 'VIOLET HOUR!'

LUNIKK To Release New Single 'VIOLET HOUR!'

The single was released via Cleopatra Records alongside a colourful and psychedelic music video.

Jan. 20, 2023  

Lunikk is an Eastern-European experimental-pop duo created by Kristina Yordanova and Denny Popov. When the two met, just a couple of years ago, Denny was in a rock band and Kristina was deeply deluded that music wasn't something she wanted to pursue. But after many shared moments and conversations, they realized that their brains were chattering at the same frequency.

As fate would have it, while Kristina kept a notebook with written poetry (entitled "Let's Live on Mars") Denny's band broke up, and slowly but surely the two discovered they wanted to hate and love the world together through the same melodies.

Consequently, they promised each other that there will be no compromises and that no ego can get in the way. They built a studio in a room of their apartment and 2 years and many cigarettes later, their imaginary world started to shape itself, a world that is based on the grey reality they are living in but delivered in a way anybody can relate to.

The beats and instrumentals are all done by Denny, but the vocal lines and the messages are framed by Kristina. Influenced by artists such as Robert Johnson, Son House, Pink Floyd, Led Zeppelin, Muse, Coldplay, twenty one pilots, Lorde, and Billie Eilish, to name a few. Their name comes from the Bulgarian word for "Moon".

The duo release their brand-new single 'Violet Hour' today via Cleopatra Records alongside a colourful and psychedelic music video. Speaking about the track, the band commented: "Violet Hour is for people who like to stay in their melancholy for longer sometimes because it brings them peace and comfort."

Watch the new music video here:



Beach Weather Share New Single Homebody Photo
Beach Weather Share New Single 'Homebody'
Beach Weather, return with their newest single “Homebody,” out on Arista Records. Muddled percussion and an ear-wormy hook reel you into the trio’s newest alt-pop track about their love for staying home. The single can be found on the band’s forthcoming debut album, Pineapple Sunrise.
Barney Bones Unveils New Single Praise Photo
Barney Bones Unveils New Single 'Praise'
Barney Bones continues to expand his oeuvre on “Praise,” out now via Helix Records. It’s the kind of work that explains why Barney Bones is a GRAMMY-nominated artist with credits for the likes of Channel Tres, Giveon, Gus Dapperton, and many more. It also arrives around Barney Bones’ appearance on the House Party soundtrack with August 08. 
Walker & Royce Have Just What The World Needs On EP Photo
Walker & Royce Have 'Just What The World Needs' On EP
Esteemed electronic duo Walker & Royce are kicking off 2023 on a high note with their Just What The World Needs EP. Out via their own Rules Don’t Apply imprint, it’s a two-song release that finds them at the top of their game while enlisting collaborations from key names in Mindchatter and VNSSA.
Macklemore Releases Latest Track Heroes From Forthcoming Album Photo
Macklemore Releases Latest Track 'Heroes' From Forthcoming Album
Multi-diamond certified, GRAMMY Award® winning artist Macklemore has paired up with legendary American record producer DJ Premier for his latest offering. Macklemore has also announced his first leg of THE BEN TOUR will start April, 3 in Dublin, making stops across Europe and the U.K. with special guests Tones And I and CHARLIEONNAFRIDAY.

From This Author - Michael Major


Sam Smith Unveils 'Gloria,' the Title Song of Their New AlbumSam Smith Unveils 'Gloria,' the Title Song of Their New Album
January 20, 2023

Sam Smith shared “Gloria,” the title track from their forthcoming album. The multi-Platinum, GRAMMY®, BRIT, Golden Globe and Oscar winning artist/songwriter penned the song during lockdown, completed it with folk/blues musician Foy Vance and produced it alongside Jimmy Napes and David Odlum.
Video: Idina Menzel Breaks Down 'Let It Go' From FROZEN With Chris WallaceVideo: Idina Menzel Breaks Down 'Let It Go' From FROZEN With Chris Wallace
January 20, 2023

This week on Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace?, singer Idina Menzel joins CNN Anchor Chris Wallace to discuss her best-known work as the voice of Elsa in Frozen, her career on stage and screen and a possible return to Broadway. Watch a video clip from the upcoming episode now!
Charlie Cunningham Shares New Single 'Bird's Eye View'Charlie Cunningham Shares New Single 'Bird's Eye View'
January 20, 2023

Charlie Cunningham is a truly under-the-radar success story. Having headlined London’s iconic Queen Elizabeth Hall and becoming a regular fixture at Europe’s most prestigious concert halls, Charlie’s expressive voice, mellifluous melodies and timeless songwriting has connected with fans across the globe, leading to over half a billion streams.
Chad Tepper & Matisyahu Share Sentimental New Song 'Buy Us A House'Chad Tepper & Matisyahu Share Sentimental New Song 'Buy Us A House'
January 20, 2023

Known for his unrelenting optimism and animated personality, LA based alt-rock artist Chad Tepper translates his enthusiasm for life into upbeat, pop-tinged alternative rock. In collaboration with singer/rapper Matisyahu, he dedicates their earnest new track “Buy Us A House” to his mother. Watch the new music video now!
Easy Star All-Stars Announce New LP 'Ziggy Stardub'Easy Star All-Stars Announce New LP 'Ziggy Stardub'
January 20, 2023

The album features guest performances by Macy Gray, Steel Pulse, Fishbone, Alex Lifeson (Rush), Vernon Reid (Living Colour), The Skints, Mortimer, The Expanders, Samory I, Naomi Cowan, and many others. Pre-order packages of the album will be available on the easystar.com webstore, including a limited edition exclusive vinyl.
share