LOVELOUD: LGBTQ+ Charity Music Event, Founded By Imagine Dragons' Dan Reynolds, Kicks Off First-Ever Tour

Expanding an annual tradition founded by Imagine Dragons' lead singer Dan Reynolds, LOVELOUD hits the road for the first time ever, beginning tomorrow (October 17) with a show at The Anthem in Washington, D.C.

The evening's dynamic lineup will spotlight Lindsey Stirling, Victoria Monét, Allison Russell, David Archuleta, LOVELOUD founder and Grammy Award-winning recording artist Dan Reynolds of Imagine Dragons, and Tyler Glenn of Neon Trees. Approaching a sellout, a handful of tickets are still available.

Giving a voice to the proceedings, personality and performer Kalen Allen serves as the host and MC for all three dates, beginning in Washington, D.C.

Fans can purchase them, here: https://loveloudfest.com/

About the launch of LOVELOUD, Reynolds commented, "Today, we embark on a transformative journey of love, acceptance, and celebration as we kickoff LOVELOUD 2023. In 2017, when I founded the LOVELOUD Foundation, my vision was clear: to ignite vital conversations about unconditional love, understanding, support, and acceptance for our LGBTQ+ friends and family.

Our mission is to openly talk, share stories, and shed light on the realities LGBTQ+ teens face daily. As we launch the LOVELOUD 2023 tour with this incredible lineup of talent, remember it's more than just music; it's about creating a safe space where everyone is seen, heard, and loved for who they are.

Together, we show the world that love transcends boundaries and that we can make a difference. So, let's raise our voices, share our stories, and continue this important mission towards change and acceptance.”

As part of the trip to Washington, D.C., members of the LOVELOUD team and various artists on the lineup are set to visit Capitol Hill on Wednesday October 18 in order to speak to congressional representatives about various LGBTQ+ legislation.

The tour continues in Salt Lake City, UT at The Delta Center on November 3 and concludes at The Long Center for the Performing Arts in Austin, TX on November 10. This year's sponsors notably include Monster Energy and Zions Bank. Plus, Edison Space has also donated its space for the VIP pre-party in Salt Lake City, and Soho House donated its space for the Afterparty in Austin. Meanwhile, Salt Lake City boasts a red carpet media event to kickstart the night. Moreover, The Delta Center donated the venue to the cause.

Marking the fifth year of LOVELOUD, this occasion also marks the nonprofit organization's inaugural touring venture. With LGBTQ+ rights currently under threat, LOVELOUD is expanding their efforts to strengthen the community and bring this vital conversation about what it means to unconditionally love our LGBTQ+ youth across the country. In the spirit of acceptance and change, LOVELOUD comes to life on the road.

The highly anticipated full lineup also features alternative pop phenomenon Lauv, GRAMMY Award-nominated duo Tegan and Sara, Mother Mother, Dan Reynolds, Tyler Glenn of Neon Trees, Cavetown, Chelsea Cutler, and VINCINT. Each date will also host local drag queens, speakers, and LGBTQ+ talent and allies. Check out the complete details for the Washington D.C., Salt Lake City, and Austin LOVELOUD dates below.

Harnessing the talents, voices, and global influence of some of the most prominent artists, LOVELOUD stands as a resounding ally for the LGBTQ+ community.

Through its unwavering commitment, they have raised millions of dollars for a multitude of charities and 501(c)3 organizations over the years. This year the proceeds will be dedicated to empowering The Trevor Project, The Tegan and Sara Foundation, GLAAD, and other vital organizations.

OCTOBER 17TH - WASHINGTON, D.C. @ THE ANTHEM LINEUP

Lindsey Stirling

Victoria Monét

Allison Russell

David Archuleta

Dan Reynolds (Imagine Dragons)

Tyler Glenn (Neon Trees)

Kalen Allen (host)

NOVEMBER 3RD - SALT LAKE CITY, UT @ THE DELTA CENTER LINEUP

Lauv

Mother Mother

Tegan and Sara

David Archuleta

Dan Reynolds (Imagine Dragons)

Tyler Glenn (Neon Trees)

Ms. Meredith

Kalen Allen (host)

NOVEMBER 10TH - AUSTIN, TX @ THE LONG CENTER LINEUP

Cavetown

Chelsea Cutler

VINCINT

Dan Reynolds (Imagine Dragons)

Tyler Glenn (Neon Trees)

Vylette Ward

Kalen Allen (host)

ABOUT LOVELOUD:

The LOVELOUD Foundation is a 501(c)(3) founded in 2017 by Dan Reynolds, the lead singer of Imagine Dragons, to help ignite the vital conversations about what it means to unconditionally love, understand, support, accept, and celebrate our LGBTQ+ friends and family. LOVELOUD is the catalyst for bringing communities together to start the conversation and celebrate individuality. Talking, sharing and showing the realities of what teens in our society face daily is where it all begins. Find out more at: http://www.loveloudfest.com.