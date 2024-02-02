LOGIC Releases New Single 'Fear'

Grammy-nominated rapper, singer, songwriter and record producer Logic has released his brand new single, “Fear” today via BMG, available for streaming and purchase across all platforms.

The release of “Fear” comes on the heels of Logic's eighth studio album, College Park (2023), which spawned the singles “Wake Up,” “Paradise II” featuring Norah Jones, “Lightsabers,” and “Highlife,” and also included a video directed by actor and filmmaker Kevin Smith.

"'Fear' is about pushing aside self-doubt and not allowing yourself or anyone else to get in the way of what or who you want to be," says Logic.

For the official “Fear" video, starring American drag queen and make-up artist Tajh Jordan aka Flawless Shade, Logic reunited with his longtime friend and collaborator director Andy Hines. Hines, who also directed Logic's provoking “1-800-273-8255” music video offers, “Over the years I've had incredible opportunities to collaborate with Logic directing the stories he wants to tell in his music videos. ‘Fear' offered us the chance to tell the story of a person with a dream. The dream to thrive in life, beyond the mundane, even if that moment of super superstardom comes once a month on a Wednesday night.”

“It's truly an honor to be part of this project. After listening to Logic's song and reflecting on his commitment to the art, it felt like a natural fit to connect our brands in this collaborative effort. The ‘Fear' video provides a candid look into my life, my passion, and my identity. Filming in my house with my drag family and friends adds a layer of authenticity that I believe audiences will resonate with,” says Tajh Jordan aka Flawless Shade.

Logic recently launched his own podcast Logically Speaking, a series of unfiltered conversations with the people who inspire him. It's fun and lighthearted, yet also honest and sincere as it gets into the nitty gritty of life. From spirituality and addictions to love, loss and everything in between, join Logic as he dives deep into the stories behind his guests.

About Logic

The stylistically dynamic and voluble Logic launched his rap career through uploads and mixtapes before signing a Def Jam deal that fostered mainstream presence since the mid-2010s. The MC, singer, songwriter, and producer made his recording debut the previous decade and within five years hit the Top Five with his debut album, Under Pressure (2014), the first of several conceptual full-length projects to either top or nearly top the Billboard 200 and rap charts.

Logic's ascent continued through Everybody (2017); his third proper LP debuted at number one with weighty themes including mental health, exemplified by "1-800-273-8255," a number two pop hit nominated for a Grammy Award. This was followed by secondary volumes of the artist's Bobby Tarantino and Young Sinatra series, the latter capped by YSIV (2018). After crowning the Billboard 200 again with Confessions of a Dangerous Mind (2019), he hit number two with No Pressure (2020).

Logic announced his retirement ahead of the latter, but he was back the next year with new singles as well as his seventh mixtape, Bobby Tarantino III. In 2022, the tracks "Tetris" and "Therapy Music" (featuring Russ) preceded the release of his seventh studio album, Vinyl Days.

Born Sir Robert Bryson Hall II in Rockville, Maryland, Logic spent much of his childhood in nearby Gaithersburg. Although he was expelled from high school and was surrounded by drugs -- his parents struggled with addiction, and his brothers manufactured and distributed crack cocaine -- Logic found a creative outlet in hip-hop, inspired at first by the RZA, Wu-Tang Clan, and the Roots. He started rapping in his teens and released his first mixtape in 2009 under the name Psychological.

After the 2010 release of Young, Broke, & Infamous -- by which point he had shortened his name -- Logic joined the independent label Visionary Music Group. A one-tape-per-year schedule continued with a trilogy of Young Sinatra tapes, a period during which he toured internationally without label support and was selected for XXL magazine's Freshman Class of 2013.

Logic and Visionary Music Group subsequently worked out a contract with Def Jam. The artist released his major-label debut album, Under Pressure, in October 2014. Executive produced by No I.D., it didn't need any guest appearances to enter the Billboard 200 chart at number four, and was eventually certified gold by the RIAA. The Incredible True Story, an ambitious concept album set 100 years in the future, arrived in November 2015 and peaked at number three on the Billboard 200.

The following year, Logic embarked on the Endless Summer Tour with G-Eazy, YG, and Yo Gotti. During the first week of dates, Logic released Bobby Tarantino, a commercial mixtape that debuted at number 16 and later peaked at number 12 despite no advance notice. It featured "Flexicution," the rapper's first Billboard Hot 100 single as a lead artist. Around the same time, the Suicide Squad soundtrack's "Sucker for Pain," featuring Logic among the likes of Lil Wayne and Wiz Khalifa, became a global smash.

In early 2017, shortly after his second album went gold, Logic issued the first tracks from his third proper album, Everybody, which arrived that May. A diverse cast of guests including Alessia Cara, Chuck D, and Neil deGrasse Tyson supported Logic on a set that explored issues dividing and unifying humanity. It debuted at number one, and its "1-800-273-8255," titled after the U.S. National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, was nominated for Grammy awards in the categories of Song of the Year and Best Music Video.

Following an emotional performance of his single “1-800-273-8255” at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards, calls to that number — which connects callers to the U.S. National Suicide Prevention Lifeline — increased by 50%, according to the organization. A study from the British Medical Association reported, that in addition to soliciting almost 10,000 more calls to the Lifeline, the performance can also be tied to a 5.5% reduction in suicide rates among 10-19-year-olds.

A trio of new singles arrived in the early part of 2018, starting with "44 More" and "Overnight," followed by the Marshmello collaboration "Everyday." These tracks landed on the sequel mixtape Bobby Tarantino II, which debuted atop the Billboard 200 in March 2018. Only six months later, Logic released his fourth proper album, YSIV. Another Top Five entry, it featured appearances from Ryan Tedder and Wu-Tang Clan. On the album's "Everybody Dies," he bragged about having written a novel. Supermarket was published the following March, and was accompanied by Supermarket (Soundtrack), a rock-oriented album with only one guest appearance. Only two months later, he topped the Billboard 200 again with album five, Confessions of a Dangerous Mind.

In July 2020, Logic announced the imminent release of his sixth LP, No Pressure, as well as his retirement from music. The record, for which No I.D. served again as executive producer, maintained Logic's streak of Top Five albums. The retirement proved to be short-lived. Early the following year, he and producer Madlib previewed material recorded under the name MadGic, and a handful of stray Def Jam solo tracks commenced shortly thereafter. The YS Collection, Vol. 1, a compilation of material taken from the Young Sinatra series, was issued around the same time. 2021 also saw Logic releasing new music under the Doc D (or Doctor Destruction) alias, a semi-anonymous character whose style and presentation was deeply indebted to MF Doom.

In June 2021, Logic formally announced he was returning to music and issued the single "Intro." The song was quickly followed by several other new tracks, and on July 30, he released his seventh mixtape and final chapter of his Bobby Tarantino trilogy, Bobby Tarantino III, which debuted at the number 26 spot on the Billboard charts. More tracks arrived in 2022, including "Tetris" and "Therapy Music" (featuring Russ), before the rapper issued his seventh studio album, Vinyl Days. The project, an all-out tribute to the "golden age" of '90s hip-hop, featured appearances from Blu & Exile, AZ, and RZA, among others.

Following a 10-year stint with Def Jam Records, in 2023 Logic took a leap to the independent side and partnered with BMG for the release of his acclaimed College Park album. Through a diverse range of hip-hop, scripted scenes and featured guests including Seth Macfarlane, Joey Badass, RZA, Statik Selectah, Redman, Fat Trel, and Bun B., College Park reflects on his life and career interlaced with the subtexts of starting a new chapter. From sleeping on couches to headlining arenas, the album acts not only as a look back on his trajectory, but also a commentary on what comes with success.

Photo Credit: Ryan Jay