LIVE FROM HERE WITH CHRIS THILE to Include Nathaniel Rateliff, Andrew Bird and More in February!

Live from Here with Chris Thile kicks off its 2020 run of shows on February 8 from its new broadcast home, New York's Town Hall. The show's new dates include guest performances from Nathaniel Rateliff, Andrew Bird, Real Estate, Indigo Girls, Ken Burns, Lewis Black,Aoife O'Donovan, Bedouine, Sarah Jarosz, Josh Gondelman, Rachel Syme, Jia Tolentinoand Tom Papa. Additional guests will be announced soon.

Over the past three years, Chris Thile has brought his eclectic mix of music and guests to Live from Here, appealing to curious music fans. As the creative force, Thile continues to retool and shape the weekly live public radio performance by adding unique new talent to the mix with a focus on providing an even better experience for live and radio listeners of the show.

Live from Here is produced by American Public Media. Audio and video clips, along with scripts, photos and information about Live from Here with Chris Thile can be found at www.livefromhere.org.

LIVE FROM HERE WITH CHRIS THILE DATES

February 8-New York, NY-The Town Hall

February 15-New York, NY-The Town Hall

February 22-New York, NY-The Town Hall

March 14-Washington, DC-The Kennedy Center

April 4-New York, NY-The Town Hall

April 25-New York, NY-The Town Hall

May 2-New York, NY-The Town Hall

May 9-Norfolk, VA-Virginia Arts Festival

June 6-Charleston, SC-Spoleto Festival

June 20-Telluride, CO-Telluride Bluegrass Festival

June 25-Owensboro, KY-ROMP Festival

Photo Credit: Nate Ryan





