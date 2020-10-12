LISTEN: Teebs Debut 'Ardour' Tenth Anniversary Edition

Listen below!

On October 11, 2010, Brainfeeder released the debut album by a 23-year-old ex-skater, painter and music producer from Chino Hills called Teebs (real name Mtendere Mandowa). The title "Ardour" means great enthusiasm, love or passion and was a fitting descriptor for his inherently warm, lushly textured beats. It's an undisputed classic in the Brainfeeder canon and more widely considered an essential chapter in the ever-evolving puzzle of the global "beat scene".

Brainfeeder and Teebs are celebrating the 10th anniversary with a limited special edition reissue of this landmark record. Pressed on "deep pink" 2LP and housed in a beautiful gatefold sleeve with artwork by Teebs himself, the new edition features six previously unreleased bonus tracks.

With roots at the 'My Hollow Drum' collective, Dublab and Low End Theory, Teebs has been a staple in Los Angeles music. "My creative family in LA is so important," he explains. "It's a part of who I am when I step outside and how others in LA view me. I love the feeling of community and trying to understand how I can be useful in it."

Following "Ardour" (2010), Teebs released "Collections" (2011), "Estara" (2014) and, after a 5 year hiatus, his most recent album "​Anicca" in 2019, with the help of a host of musical friends including ​Panda Bear (Animal Collective), Sudan Archives, Ringgo Ancheta aka MNDSGN, Miguel Atwood-Ferguson and Anna Wise. Universally acclaimed, Pitchfork gave "Anicca" a glowing 7.8 review hailing Mandowa's "effortless, shape-shifting tracks that make time stand still." Meanwhile, FADER described the record as "deeply atmospheric... cool-headed and uncanny."

On October 11, 2010, Brainfeeder released the debut album by a 23-year-old ex-skater, painter and music producer from Chino Hills called Teebs (real name Mtendere Mandowa). The title "Ardour" means great enthusiasm, love or passion and was a fitting descriptor for his inherently warm, lushly textured beats. It's an undisputed classic in the Brainfeeder canon and more widely considered an essential chapter in the ever-evolving puzzle of the global "beat scene".

Brainfeeder and Teebs are celebrating the 10th anniversary with a limited special edition reissue of this landmark record. Pressed on "deep pink" 2LP and housed in a beautiful gatefold sleeve with artwork by Teebs himself, the new edition features six previously unreleased bonus tracks.

With roots at the 'My Hollow Drum' collective, Dublab and Low End Theory, Teebs has been a staple in Los Angeles music. "My creative family in LA is so important," he explains. "It's a part of who I am when I step outside and how others in LA view me. I love the feeling of community and trying to understand how I can be useful in it."

Following "Ardour" (2010), Teebs released "Collections" (2011), "Estara" (2014) and, after a 5 year hiatus, his most recent album "​Anicca" in 2019, with the help of a host of musical friends including ​Panda Bear (Animal Collective), Sudan Archives, Ringgo Ancheta aka MNDSGN, Miguel Atwood-Ferguson and Anna Wise. Universally acclaimed, Pitchfork gave "Anicca" a glowing 7.8 review hailing Mandowa's "effortless, shape-shifting tracks that make time stand still." Meanwhile, FADER described the record as "deeply atmospheric... cool-headed and uncanny."

Listen to the album here:

Photo Credit: Julian Dakdouk

View More Music Stories Related Articles