LIL KEED Releases NEW Music Video for 'Cold World'

Watch below!

Born in Atlanta, Georgia Lil Keed is the city's latest rising rap phenom. His distinct flow and catchy melodies have set him apart from his peers, as he carves out a lane of his own. Signed to Young Thug's Young Stoner Life Records (YSL) via 300 Entertainment, the young rapper broke onto the scene with his hit single "Nameless" in 2018 which has since achieved RIAA certified Gold status and accumulated over 28 Million views on Youtube.

"Nameless" was featured on his Keed Talk To 'Em mixtape which also housed collaborations with Brandy, 21 Savage, Trippie Redd and more; laying the foundation for the release of his debut album Long Live Mexico in 2019. With viral singles such as "HBS" and "Snake" which took over Tik Tok and spawned their own individual dance crazes, Long Live Mexico cemented Keed as a certified hitmaker.

His 19-track sophomore album Trapped On Cleveland 3 released this year, features break out songs "Fox 5" ft. Gunna and "Wavy" ft. Travis Scott alongside collaborations with Future, Lil Baby, Ty Dolla $ign, 42 Dugg, and more.

Listen to "Cold World" here:

Photo Credit: Pegah Farahmand-Mobarekeh

