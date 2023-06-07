LGBTQ+ Artist Keturah Allgood Celebrates Pride With Upcoming Album SHINE

Born and raised in the mountains of Western North Carolina, Keturah Allgood is a soulful Americana, queer artist who draws on her myriad of life experiences for inspiration. While traversing the dusty back roads and often forgotten places, she gently taps into the heart and soul of our shared existence, believing that music has the power to bring us together, reminding us that love, kindness and compassion always shine through the darkness of these often trying times.

It's not easy being a proponent for positivity these days. With the distrust and divide that plagues the populace, finding a reason for optimism seems out of reach for many and even untenable at times.

With that in mind, Keturah Allgood deserves both credit and gratitude for attempting to shine some light on an otherwise uncertain scenario. Shine, her emotionally uplifting new album - and her first release in 17 years - does all its title implies, courtesy of songs that offer affirmation, optimism and reason for singular celebration.

"I love to express the importance of kindness and compassion," the Brevard, North Carolina native says. "I feel like it is insanely important, especially in today's toxic and divisive climate, to promote as much love as you can."

The album, due out August 25 on Charlotte Avenue Entertainment, is not only unceasingly uplifting and anthemic, but also part of a musical mantra that Keturah can share from her own personal perspective. Don't let anyone rob you of your dreams, she declares on the album's first single, "Sing Baby Sing," the song that defines the direction of the album overall. Whether it's the drive and determination that typifies the title track, the soulful stride and upfront attitude of "Radio" (Music has the power to tear down these walls, bring us all together, unite our souls...We're not as different as they'd have us believe) or the reflection and resolve of the shimmering and soulful ballad "Little Girl," the music takes immediate command, propelled by compelling choruses and the sheer joy that's expressed in every verse and each of its resilient refrains.

"Rosary Beads" the new single that released on Memorial Day, also makes a powerful statement about the need to treat mental health seriously and not ostracize it as has often been the case in the past. The Bluegrass Situation premiered the official music video.

"This song was written in my cabin on my farm where I was living at the time," Keturah explains. "It was a snowy day and everything outside was beautiful and peaceful. I closed my eyes and this song unfolded like a movie. I could see a young man driving down a southwestern highway with rosary beads hanging on his rearview mirror. He was grappling with his childhood memories which were beautiful, while also trying to come to grips with his current reality, the result of trauma from war and from pain. The movie in my head was beautiful and tragic all at the same time."

As she suggests, the song is beautifully illuminated and touching in the most tender way. It's also borne from a very personal perspective.

She continues, "My partner is a combat vet, and as the person who loves him and is close to him I watch him struggle with his past and his hope to live a happy and fulfilled life, even while struggling with his suffering from the trauma of war. No matter where we come from, all of us have darkness that we have to confront and deal with in order to heal and move forward. I don't want anyone to ever feel alone with that struggle and that is why it was so important to add a message at the end of the video for this song to remind everyone that they are not alone and that there are resources out there if you find yourself struggling. You don't have to be afraid to ask for help."

Throughout the album, Keturah expresses the hopes and aspirations so consistent with what she considers her calling - that is, to share sentiments that will hopefully inspire all those in need of some hope amidst the happenstance. When, on the aptly titled song "Love" she sings, See I was just a child then but I remember what I was taught You love your neighbor like you love yourself. You try to walk the way Jesus would walk, she's simply sharing an age-old adage that seems to have fallen out of favor these days.

"When I was writing the songs for this record, I felt like were were facing a worldwide epidemic of suffering," she recalls. "It seemed at times like there is no hope on the horizon and we were just doomed to stay in the cycle of endless darkness. I really wanted people to see and feel and believe that relief from all that doom and despair is within reach, if only we're willing to take advantage of the beautiful, brilliant light that radiates within each of us. It's all about tapping into that light and letting it shine out into the world. I know that making this album has helped transform me personally. It helped heal me and make me more radiant and reassured as a result."

To that end, the song "Butterfly Wings" finds her confronting those challenges with decided determination:

I've been wantin' a little face time with God

To try to understand what's been going on

And why we have to suffer so...

Recorded during the covid crisis and the perils of the pandemic, Keturah enlisted a talented crew to provide studio support. The album was recorded at Omni Sound Studios in Nashville with William Gawley in the role of producer and Pat McGrath as co-producer. Bryce Roberts served as vocal engineer responsible for the mix while Jared Conrad is credited as tracking engineer. The contributing musicians include drummer Wayne Killius, piano and keyboard player Dane Bryant, Pat McGrath on acoustic guitar and mandolin, Dave Francis on bass, Dave Flint on electric guitars, and Deanie Richardson on fiddle. Backing vocals by Carrie Morrison, Bradford Carson and Carolyn Bane were recorded at Falling Waters Studio in Pisgah Forest, North Carolina. Brad Rudolph engineered the background vocal sessions.

Their combined efforts resulted in a rich, riveting album, one informed by both passion and purpose, and which, in turn, taps the talents of all those involved. That said, it's been a long and exacting journey that brought Allgood to this point. She credits her grandmother and her grandmother's five sisters' high, heavenly harmonies for providing her with an initial influence. The music she heard in church affirmed her devotion to a sacred sound. Growing up in Brevard, within the environs that nurtured bluegrass, country, gospel, and the roots of those sounds now referred to as Americana, helped further nurture a fervent fascination with making music.

"As soon as I could talk, I started singing, and as soon as I could reach the keys on the piano, I started playing," she recalls. "When I was a toddler, I would put on my dad's cowboy boots and cowboy hat, round up my classmates at preschool and make them all sit and listen to me sing "Mammas Don't Let Your Babies Grow Up to Be Cowboys," I knew then and there I wanted to make music my career."

So too, there were those whose music made an indelible impression later on - strong feminists artists such as Tori Amos and Ani DiFranco who helped sustain insight and self-awareness - as well as any number of others whose music formed the roots and relevance that continues to impact modern music today - Mavis Staples, Sister Rosetta Tharpe, Janis Joplin, The Band, Loretta Lynn, Dolly Parton, Ray Charles, Billie Holliday, Bonnie Raitt, Lucinda Williams, Townes Van Zandt, Indigo Girls, Big Mama Thornton, Ryan Adams, Leonard Cohen, and Paul Simon, among the many who plowed the way forward in terms of establishing a true template for today's diversity and delivery.

In due time, Keturah opted to embark on a career of her own, one that's now spanned some 25 years. Her initial album, recorded in 2003, was an eponymous effort credited to a duo, Kristin and Keturah. That was followed in 2006 by her first solo record, Whole Lot of Grey. She became involved in various band projects, but just as things looked promising, domestic difficulties impeded her progress. Her ex-wife's mental disorder not only strained their relationship, but forced her to sideline her efforts entirely. At a point, that trauma and turmoil managed to derail any ongoing efforts.

Fortunately, music managed to help her overcome her malaise and give her the fresh start she so desperately needed. She was able to reveal herself with honesty and integrity. And with that, the idea for Shine was born.

"I consider this my rebirth, a welcome return," she reflects. "This is the first record that really reflects who I am as an artist and individual. When you've been doing this as long as I have, your music becomes a reflection of your life's journey. Part of that realization comes with age and maturity, but at the same time, it also comes from digging deep into your soul in order to discover who you are as an individual, and what you want to project into the world. I believe in being as open as I can and hopefully bringing some kindness and compassion, especially at a time when it's sorely needed. Music can unite us, and I'd like to feel that I played a role in bringing that bond to full fruition."

The lyrics that accompany the song "Peaceful Warriors" make that quest clear:

See I believe we have the power

To make this world better

To give hope to those who have none

And I believe if we all come together

We can rise above this madness

We can alleviate the sadness forever

If we just believe it

We've got to believe it now

With Shine, the illumination she describes couldn't be brighter.

Keturah Allgood

'Shine'

1. Radio

2. Down the Line

3. Butterfly Wings

4. Peaceful Warriors

5. Little Girl

6. Beautiful You

7. Shine

8. Sing Baby Sing

9. Love

10. Rosary Beads

11. Jug O' Shine

12. The Show

Recorded at Omni Sound Studios, Nashville, TN

William Gawley: Producer

Pat McGrath: Co-Producer

Bryce Roberts: Vocal Engineer/Mix

Jared Conrad: Tracking engineer

Wayne Killius: Drums

Dane Bryant: Piano/keys

Pat McGrath: Acoustic guitar/mandolin

Dave Francis: Bass

Dave Flint: Electric guitar

Deanie Richardson: Fiddle

Background vocals recorded at Falling Waters Studio, Pisgah Forest, NC

Brad Rudolph: Engineer

Carrie Morrison: Background Vocals

Bradford Carson: Background vocals

Carolyn Bane: Background Vocals

https://keturahallgood.com

https://linktr.ee/KeturahAllgood