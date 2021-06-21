LEDISI SINGS NINA to be Released in July

On July 23, Ledisi returns to her jazz roots while performing classics honoring one of her greatest inspirations - the fabulous Nina Simone.



Ledisi Sings Nina is a beautifully orchestrated mixture of jazz, classical and rhythm & blues, focused on the magical bond between an artist influenced by a legend from the past. Featuring the Metropole Orkest and the New Orleans Jazz Orchestra, Ledisi Sings Nina includes seven selections from the varied musical repertoire of Simone. Highlights include "Feelings Good," My Baby Just Cares For Me," "Wild Is The Wind" and "Four Women."

To celebrate the release of her new album, she will perform "Ledisi Sings Nina Simone" at the Hollywood Bowl on July 24 and Newport Jazz on July 31.

A Grammy-winning powerhouse vocalist with a career spanning almost two decades, Ledisi recently landed her first #1 Billboard single on the Adult R&B charts with "Anything for You." She's garnered three Soul Train Music Awards, an NAACP Theater Award and six NAACP Image Award nominations. Ledisi is not only a singer and actress; she's also an author, playwright, film producer and now CEO of her own record label, Listen Back Entertainment.

Order link for Ledisi Sings Nina: https://ledisimusic.lnk.to/LedisiSingsNina

LEDISI SINGS NINA TOUR DATES:

7/24/21

Los Angeles

CA

The Hollywood Bowl

7/31/21

Newport

RI

Newport Jazz Festival at Adams State Park



8/17/21

San Diego

CA

The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park

1/14/22

Miami

FL

Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of

Miami-Dade County

3/26/22

Chandler

AZ

Chandler Center for the Arts

TRACK LIST:

1 Feeling Good

2 My Baby Just Cares For Me

3 Ne Me Quitte Pas

4 Wild Is The Wind (live)

5 Work Song

6 Four Women

7 I'm Going Back Home