LE SSERAFIM Release 'EASY (English Ver.)'

LE SSERAFIM (KIM CHAEWON, SAKURA, HUH YUNJIN, KAZUHA, and HONG EUNCHAE) dropped today an English version of “EASY'', the lead single of their 3rd Mini Album EASY released on February 19.

Combining catchy R&B-style vocals and an addictive melody atop a trap genre base, “EASY” expresses the fearless quintet's determination to pave their own path and “make it look easy” through relentless effort in the face of hardships.

The official visualizer for “EASY (English ver.)” unveiled on HYBE LABELS' YouTube channel consists of high-quality 3D graphics that represent the new album, such as scenes from the album's trailer as well as elements like lotus flower from the album's cover design.

On February 24, the quintet will debut a live performance video of “EASY (English Ver.)” as part of ‘Vevo Live Performances', which will be available to view on both Vevo and LE SSERAFIM's official YouTube channels.

Following the release of 3rd Mini Album EASY, LE SSERAFIM “make it look easy” as they continue their upward trajectory on the global charts. The group topped the iTunes ‘Top Albums' chart for the first time since debut, and as of February 20, secured the No. 52 spot on Spotify's ‘Daily Top Song Global' and No. 60 on ‘Daily Top Songs U.S.' chart with “EASY”.

About LE SSERAFIM:

LE SSERAFIM, consisting of members KIM CHAEWON, SAKURA, HUH YUNJIN, KAZUHA, and HONG EUNCHAE, are the first girl group launched by Source Music under HYBE. The fearless quintet made their powerful debut in May 2022 with 1st EP FEARLESS, which topped the iTunes Top Albums chart in 13 countries/regions including Japan, Indonesia, and more, signaling the beginning of their journey to the summit of K-pop as the new queens.

The group soon after made their first entry on the Billboard 200 at No. 14 with 2nd EP ANTIFRAGILE (October 2022 release) and earned their highest chart position on the chart at No. 6 with 1st studio album UNFORGIVEN (May 2023 release). Following the release of their first English single “Perfect Night”, which peaked at No. 18 on the Billboard Global 200, the five-piece act took the stage at BlizzCon 2023 as the first K-pop group to perform at the festival.

The band will wow global audiences once again with their Coachella debut in April 2024 as the fastest K-pop group since debut to participate in the festival. As its name—an anagram of ‘IM FEARLESS'—implies, LE SSERAFIM are determined to move forward with unswerving fearlessness in the eyes of the world.

Photo Courtesy: SOURCE MUSIC