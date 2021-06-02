LADYGUNN Magazine Announces New Editor-in-Chief Phil Gomez

Today, popular fashion and music publication LADYGUNN Magazine has announced Phil Gomez as their new Editor-in-Chief. Phil, also known as StyledByPhil, has been a frequent collaborator and influence of the digital/print publication's style and ethos, having directed several covers with the likes of Teyana Taylor, Paris Hilton, Noah Cyrus, King Princess, amongst others. Phil has also produced many projects and events in association with LADYGUNN such as LADYGUNN's 2020 Pride Week, LADYGUNN's 2019 NYFW party with RICO NASTY, as well as helping orchestrate key LADYGUNN brand partnerships with Alexis Bittar, Baby Phat and T.U.K.

Former Editor-in-Chief and Founder Koko Ntuen will stay with LADYGUNN as Founder, continuing to develop the company and work on special projects.

"LADYGUNN stands for authenticity, quality over quantity and representation. I'm beyond honored to be working with one of the leading publications owned by a woman of color and will continue the iconic legacy as a queer Latin artist," said Gomez.

Said Koko Ntuen: "I'm so excited to continue my journey with LADYGUNN and further build our community. LADYGUNN has turned into a creative home for many of us and more than anything I want our house to continue to be a safe space for future generations of artists and creatives alike. Our doors are always open and we love you!"

LADYGUNN's ability to tap into the cultural zeitgeist has been seen in such iconic moments as the Jared Leto's 2013 cover right before he won an Oscar for Dallas Buyers Club, Sza's 2019 first magazine cover with LADYGUNN as she swept the industry by storm and went on to win a Grammy, Elisabeth Moss's LADYGUNN cover before her first Golden Globe for Mad Men, and Ashton Sanders first magazine cover as he went on to win an Oscar with his ensemble for Moonlight. Notable luminaries that the magazine has featured include Billie Eillish, Debbie Harry, Princess Nokia, Phoenix, Paramore, Keke Palmer, Wiz Khalifa, Tinashe, The Killers, James Franco, Kathleen Hanna, Shirley Manson, M83, Hailee Steinfeld, Lizzy Kaplan, Norman Reedus, Ellie Goulding, Regina Spector, Justice, OK Go, M83, Phoenix, and many others.

2021 will celebrate 10 years of trailblazing content and a move towards the next era of LADYGUNN. There will be many new and exciting initiatives, projects and ideas rolling out, including; a fresh look of the print issue (in stands this June/July), LADYGUNN's 10 year Anniversary Celebration this fall and many groundbreaking features with artist such as Hayley Kiyoko, Thalia, Grace Vanderwaal and Skrillex, just to name a few.

Photo Credit: Shervin Laniez